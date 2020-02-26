Kevin Smith Is Taking His Worship Of Avengers: Endgame Quite Literally Now

It might not have received any Oscars, however there may be clearly a ton of affection for Avengers: Endgame, which turned the best grossing film of all time and located its manner on to many individuals’s prime 10 lists final 12 months. Heck, for CinemaBlend’s personal Sean O’Connell, Avengers: Endgame changed Die Onerous as his favourite film. However there’s love after which there’s worship. The latter the place Kevin Smith is available in, as a result of the filmmaker is taking his worship of Avengers: Endgame fairly actually now. Have a look: