Kevin Smith Shares Fond Memory Of Carrie Fisher From The Set Of Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Carrie Fisher is one of the only people who could think up something this poignantly outrageous as payment for a small, but extremely memorable cameo in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. As Fisher knew how to read people like a book, she also knew how to make friends with the right people and scorn those who truly deserved it. It’s one of the reasons why her memory has loomed so large over the entertainment industry, and why she’ll always be remembered in such glowing terms.