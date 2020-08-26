Kevin Smith Shares His Thoughts On The Batman Trailer After Watching It A Bunch

Depart a Remark
DC FanDome blessed followers with the primary trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and many people are nonetheless enamored with what we noticed. As you’d think about, many have seemingly watched the trailer greater than they’d care to confess by this level. This contains e-book superfan Kevin Smith, who screened it a number of instances over the weekend. With this, the author/director has shared his ideas on the brutally cool footage.
Kevin Smith has confirmed to be a really passionate fan of the superhero style and has by no means minced phrases when speaking about initiatives. Nevertheless, being the optimist that he’s, it ought to come as no shock that he had constructive ideas on The Batman’s first trailer. However as he defined, the footage appealed to him for just a few particular causes:
This trailer was spectacular. I used to be all the time going to be inquisitive about what they did with The Batman after all. And I used to be on board regardless. However fuck man. That is just like the Batman film we dreamed about as children. Like, might you think about if any person handled it tremendous fucking critically? Eric Carrasco pointed it out, like, ‘This appears like Greg Rucka Batman.’ Like, the one which feels rooted hardcore in actuality however nonetheless had room for the fantasy components of crime in Gotham.
Smith, who rewatched the trailer quite a few instances to identify Colin Farrell’s Penguin, made some fairly astute observations whereas breaking issues down with Marc Bernardin on Fatman Past. From what we’ve seen of The Batman to this point, it exudes an aesthetic that audiences have but to see in any of the Darkish Knight’s different big-screen ventures. In fact, Christopher Nolan’s Darkish Knight trilogy took a extra grounded method to the character however, at first look, Reeves’ world feels a bit extra lived in.
Matt Reeves’ interpretation additionally stands out from others as a result of it features a youthful Batman who’s solely in his second yr of crimefighting. Primarily based on the large beatdown he offers one thug within the trailer, this “12 months Two” Batman continues to be fairly uncooked and has but to refine his tendencies as a crimefighter:
And a youthful Batman additionally means early variations of traditional villains. Catwoman and Riddler’s appearances would positively point out that they’re nonetheless of their infancy as a few of Gotham’s most infamous rogues. It’ll be thrilling to see their encounters with Robert Pattinson’s Batman over the course of the movie.
It’s onerous to argue with Kevin Smith’s sentiments on the trailer, because it’s actually gotten many people excited. What’s much more superb is that solely 25% of the film was shot earlier than the worldwide well being disaster induced manufacturing to close down. So you possibly can wager that there are nonetheless loads of superb scenes to be shot as soon as filming restarts.
The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.
