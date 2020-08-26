Kevin Smith Shares His Thoughts On The Batman Trailer After Watching It A Bunch

This trailer was spectacular. I used to be all the time going to be inquisitive about what they did with The Batman after all. And I used to be on board regardless. However fuck man. That is just like the Batman film we dreamed about as children. Like, might you think about if any person handled it tremendous fucking critically? Eric Carrasco pointed it out, like, ‘This appears like Greg Rucka Batman.’ Like, the one which feels rooted hardcore in actuality however nonetheless had room for the fantasy components of crime in Gotham.