Kevin Smith Wants To Join A Marvel Movie But Not In The Way You Might Think

Kevin Smith’s feedback throughout the first episode of Dan Fogler’s 4D Xperience come as a little bit of a shock, contemplating Kevin Smith is a Marvel superfan. You’d assume he’d not less than wish to take a crack at directing one in every of his personal Marvel motion pictures. Then once more, contemplating many Marvel motion pictures have large budgets and take dangers, Kevin Smith won’t need that sort of warmth on his again. In spite of everything, he is hilariously stated that one of the simplest ways to have a protracted profession in Hollywood is to maintain your budgets low.