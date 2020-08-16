General News

Kevin Smith Wants To Join A Marvel Movie But Not In The Way You Might Think

August 16, 2020
Kevin Smith on Comic Book Men (2018)

To say Kevin Smith is a Marvel fan can be an understatement. The author/director supplies frequent commentary on the MCU and years in the past, was even capable of get Stan Lee to cameo in Mallrats. So with such a love for the model, would he ever be a part of a Marvel film? Naturally, he would, however not in the best way you would possibly assume.

Kevin Smith lately spoke about wanting to affix Marvel and what he’d need that to appear to be. Nevertheless, he is not precisely considering becoming a member of in a directing capability. Right here’s what he stated:

I like Marvel, however I do not essentially wish to go play of their universe. I am okay to observe these motion pictures. I by no means watch a kind of motion pictures and go, ‘Boy, I would prefer to make one.’ I at all times watch these motion pictures and go like, ‘Boy, I am glad anyone made that.’

Kevin Smith’s feedback throughout the first episode of Dan Fogler’s 4D Xperience come as a little bit of a shock, contemplating Kevin Smith is a Marvel superfan. You’d assume he’d not less than wish to take a crack at directing one in every of his personal Marvel motion pictures. Then once more, contemplating many Marvel motion pictures have large budgets and take dangers, Kevin Smith won’t need that sort of warmth on his again. In spite of everything, he is hilariously stated that one of the simplest ways to have a protracted profession in Hollywood is to maintain your budgets low.

Though he has little curiosity in making a Marvel film, he nonetheless had an concept of what he’d love to do if he ever joined a Marvel film. He later stated:

I might by no means wish to make a Marvel film, however give me one scene. Put me in one in every of them Marvel motion pictures that makes a billion {dollars} and shit. That manner when all this Jay and Silent Bob shit is finished I can go to the Comedian-Con, sit behind the room and tag fucking images of myself in a Marvel film at 20 bucks a pop. That shit pays for all times.

Nicely, I didn’t count on that! That would definitely be a great way to earn some passive revenue. Although I doubt many actors have that in thoughts when they search out work on Marvel tasks.

Regardless of saying he doesn’t wish to play in Marvel’s sandbox, Kevin Smith did have an animated Howard the Duck undertaking within the works for some time at Hulu. Sadly for Kevin Smith and Howard the Duck followers, the TV undertaking will seemingly by no means see the sunshine because it was reportedly canceled by Marvel earlier this 12 months.

I don’t assume I’d ever rule out Kevin Smith becoming a member of the MCU or directing a characteristic. He’s a long-time director together with his finger on the heartbeat of superhero tradition, and he is aware of what followers need. But within the meantime, followers will simply should accept his superhero commentary.


