Kevin Smith’s Mallrats 2 Has Cast Its First New Character

Whereas Kevin Smith stepped away from the View Askewniverse for a spell to work on films like Cop Out, Pink State and Tusk, he delved again into his shared continuity of characters final 12 months with Jay and Silent Reboot, and he gained’t be exiting it once more anytime quickly. Along with tackling a special model of Clerks III, Smith has additionally revived his Mallrats sequel, with it now again to being a film after it wasn’t picked up as a TV collection a number of years again.
For the reason that starting of the 12 months, Kevin Smith has been dispensing particulars right here and there about Mallrats 2, formally generally known as Twilight of the Mallrats, together with that a lot of the authentic forged can be again. Now the filmmaker has revealed that he’s introduced aboard A.P. Bio star Aparna Brielle into the sequel. In Smith’s phrases:
The newest replace on Twilight of the Mallrats got here throughout a double function watch-party of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Again and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, with Kevin Smith revealing Aparna Brielle’s casting after confirming that Shannen Doherty will reprise her function of Rene Mosier within the sequel. Brielle will be a part of the proceedings as Banner Bruce (heh, Hulk reference), the daughter of Jason Lee’s Brodie Bruce, who, as we noticed in Reboot, is now operating his comedian e book retailer out of a mall as a result of the hire is cheaper.
Anybody who’s adopted together with Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse is aware of that the director/author usually has actors play a number of roles inside this universe, and Aparna Brielle is now a part of this lineup, as she beforehand appeared in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot as Jihad. Along with her function as Sarika Sarkar in A.P. Bio, which can air its third season on Peacock, Brielle’s different credit embody Grimm, The Librarians and Cooper Barrett’s Information to Surviving Life.
Whereas Kevin Smith initially deliberate for Mallrats 2 to be a Die Exhausting-like story, the sequel will now enterprise down a special narrative path. Among the many issues that followers can look ahead to in Twilight of the Mallrats are studying what Renee Humphrey’s Tricia “Trish the Dish” Jones has been as much as, seeing Ethan Suplee’s William serving as the brand new mall safety man and the arrest of Ben Affleck’s Shannon Hamilton within the first film factoring into the sequel’s plot.
Kevin Smith additionally revealed final week that Twilight of the Mallrats will include a scene referencing Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, who cameoed within the authentic Mallrats. Lee handed away in late 2018, so whereas it’s clearly unattainable for him to actually present up within the sequel, Smith’s discovered a “intelligent” technique to incorporate the comedian e book author and editor into the proceedings.
As issues stand now, Twilight of the Mallrats doesn’t have a launch date but. Nonetheless, Kevin Smith has completed the primary draft of the script, so as soon as he’s polished it up and the movie business is ready to resume regular operations, presumably he’ll begin taking the following steps in direction of bringing the sequel to life.
