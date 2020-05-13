Kevin Smith’s Mallrats 2 Has Cast Its First New Character

Whereas Kevin Smith stepped away from the View Askewniverse for a spell to work on films like Cop Out, Pink State and Tusk, he delved again into his shared continuity of characters final 12 months with Jay and Silent Reboot, and he gained’t be exiting it once more anytime quickly. Along with tackling a special model of Clerks III, Smith has additionally revived his Mallrats sequel, with it now again to being a film after it wasn’t picked up as a TV collection a number of years again.