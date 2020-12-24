Kevin Spacey Shares Christmas Eve Video for People Suffering in 2020

Kevin Spacey posted a Christmas-themed YouTube video, marking the third yr in a row that he has shared clips to his channel. This yr’s video, titled “1-800 XMAS,” was a extra somber affair than previous years, providing compassion to folks struggling over the vacation season.

“Should you’re standing in a spot you could not stay standing, when you’re struggling, when you want need assistance, when you really feel guilt or disgrace, when you’re struggling together with your id, in case your again’s up towards the wall, or when you really feel that there isn’t a path for you, no matter your scenario, I promise you there’s a path,” he mentioned. “Presently throughout this vacation and past, even when you don’t really feel it, there are folks on the market who perceive and who will help, as a result of you aren’t alone.”

The movies first started in 2018 in the midst of felony costs Spacey confronted for the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old man in Massachusetts in 2016. Within the authentic video, he makes use of the character of Frank Underwood — who was killed off in “Home of Playing cards” — to seemingly tackle being faraway from the present and the sexual assault claims.

“All this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending and to assume it may have been such a memorable ship off,” he mentioned in the 2018 video. “I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the value for the issues we each know I did, I’m definitely not going to pay the value for the issues I didn’t do.”

The precise felony costs being addressed in the video finally panned out in Spacey’s favor. The accusing get together invoked Fifth Modification rights and the prosecution dropped the fees consequently.

The second video, simply over one minute in size and likewise uploaded on Christmas Eve, options Spacey but once more wishing a Merry Christmas to viewers.

Spacey has been largely absent on social media, apart from these yearly Christmas movies, since actor Anthony Rapp accused him of constructing sexual advances on him when Rapp was simply 14. Spacey obtained backlash on Twitter and different social media platforms for utilizing the second to come out as a homosexual man and suggesting that if he did assault Rapp, it was the results of “inappropriate drunken habits.”

He has confronted a number of authorized battles over alleged undesirable sexual advances since 2017, with the newest 2019 accusation — made by a therapeutic massage therapist — coming to an finish after the accuser died and his property dropped costs.

Watch the video under.