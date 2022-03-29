Key day for the 2022 World Cup: the agenda of the 13 games that will define the majority of those who qualify for Qatar

The most desired trophy for the soccer planet: the FIFA World Cup (REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

there is already 20 qualified for the World Cup and they remain 12 tickets available. This Tuesday, March 29, will be the key day to know the almost complete panorama towards Qatar: 7 direct passports and 2 tickets will be put into play towards the playoffs in June.

With Qatar, Argentina, Germany, Brazil, Belgium, Croatia, South Korea, Denmark, Spain, France, England, Iran, Serbia, Switzerland, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, the Netherlands and Canada already qualified, it will remain only by define the panorama in Concacaf and Oceania after this Tuesday grid.

The The draw for next Friday, April 1, will be held with 29 qualified teams and 3 designated balls for the countries that will play the playoffs. in June. On the European side, this passage will be defined between Gales and the winner of Ukraine-Scotland. Also today it will close the playoff key that will dispute the fifth of Conmebol (Peru, Colombia or Chile) against the Asian third place winner (Australia wait for an opponent in their tie).

On Wednesday, March 30, the details will remain to be known. last two direct passes from Concacaf and the remaining playoff duel between the fourth of the qualifying of that region against the winner of the Oceania qualifiers. Except for a completely historical situation, Mexico and United States will travel directly through Concacaf and Costa Rica will play the playoff against the winner of Solomon Islands-New Zealand.

The continental playoffs will be between Asia vs. Conmebol and Oceania vs. Concacaf (Photo: FIFA)

It should be noted that the four pots for the World Cup will be almost defined after this day of multiple classifications, but everything will only be clarified on next Thursday 31 when FIFA updates the ranking for the last time who will order the selections in the draw.

• CONMEBOL (1 playoff)

Peru arrives with an advantage to keep the ticket to the playoff against Asia (Photo: Reuters)

There is only one ticket left for the playoff against Asia and there are three teams in the running for it. Peru (21 points), Colombia (20 points) and Chile (19 points) will fight on this last date for the last available space after the four direct tickets to Qatar have been appropriated by Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Peruvians depend on themselves and will receive Paraguay. The Colombian team, which will visit Venezuela, has two results in its favor if Peru does not win: a tie and a win. The Rojameanwhile, will host Uruguay and will have to hope that neither of the other two win.

The one that finally qualifies in the fifth place of Conmebol will face the playoff of Asia that will be defined in a match between Australia and a selection that will be decided on this day (United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Lebanon have mathematical chances).

• UEFA (2 direct tickets)

The Portuguese team of Cristiano Ronaldo plays a final towards the World Cup against North Macedonia (Photo: Reuters)

The European continent still has three direct tickets to the World Cup available, but only two of them will be known this Tuesday: Poland will receive Sweden at Silesian Stadium and Portugal will look for your passage before North Macedonia at Dragon’s Stadium from Porto.

With the current FIFA ranking (it will be updated again next March 31), if Portugal wins it will be seeded, while North Macedonia if it hits will be in Pot 4. In the other duel, if Sweden wins they have minimal chances to be in Pot 2, while if Poland is the winner it would go to Pot 3.

The other direct ticket to the World Cup granted by UEFA will only be resolved in June when Ukraine in front of Scotland in the playoff semifinal that was pending as a result of the war in its territory. The winner of that duel will define the direct classification in a final match against Gales. Regardless, any of these three teams will be in Pot 4 in the draw.

• AFRICA (5 direct tickets)

If Senegal beats Egypt and qualifies for the World Cup, they have a chance of being in Pot 2 in the draw (Photo: Reuters)

The African qualifiers will be the ones that will distribute the most direct classifications on this Tuesday. After the first leg that took place on Friday, the second leg will take place: Senegal–Egypt (0-1) / Algeria–Cameroon (1-0) / Ghana–Nigeria (0-0) / Morocco–RD Congo (1-1) / Tunisia–Mali (1-0).

Taking the current FIFA ranking as a parameter, Senegal is the only country that could aspire to be in Pot 2. Morocco and Nigeria aspire to be in Pot 3, something that Egypt, Tunisia and Cameroon could also achieve. Algeria, Ghana, DR Congo and Mali are on the radar of Pot 4 in case they get a pass to the World Cup.

• ASIA (1 playoff)

Australia is already third and waits to meet its rival in the final that it will face to play the playoff against Conmebol (Photo: Reuters)

The situation table for the Asian qualifying round has great certainty and there is only room for one qualified for the final that will allow them to play the playoff against Conmebol. South Korea, Iran, Japan and Saudi Arabia have already secured the four available tickets to go direct to Qatar.

Australiawho came third in Group B, He made sure to play the final by going to the playoffs and his rival will be known on this day: United Arab Emirates (9 points), Iraq (8) and Lebanon (6) are the three applicants for that place. The third party in Group A of these three countries will face Australia: the winner of that match will play in June the playoff against Peru, Colombia or Chile.

THE DEFINITIONS AGENDA

• Tuesday 3/29

8.30: Iran vs. Lebanon (Asia)

10.45: Syria vs. Iraq (Asian)

10.45: United Arab Emirates vs. South Korea (Asia)

14.00: Senegal vs. Egypt (Africa) TV: ESPN2

14.00: Nigeria vs. Ghana (África)

15.45: Portugal vs. North Macedonia (Europe) TV: ESPN

15.45: Poland vs. Sweden (Europe) TV: DirecTV 1612

16.30: Algeria vs. Cameroon (Africa) TV: ESPNextra

16.30: Morocco vs. DR Congo (Africa)

16.30: Tunisia vs. Mali (Africa)

20.30: Peru vs. Paraguay (Conmebol) TV: SportTV

20.30: Venezuela vs. Colombia (Conmebol) TV: SportTV

20.30: Chile vs. Uruguay (Conmebol) TV: TyCSports2

• WEDNESDAY 3/30

14.00: Solomon Islands-New Zealand

22.05: Costa Rica-United States

22.05: Mexico-El Salvador

* Argentine timetables

