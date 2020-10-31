‘Key & Peele’ Heading to HBO Max (TV News Roundup)

In at present’s TV information roundup, HBO Max has acquired non-exclusive rights to stream numerous Comedy Central exhibits together with “Key & Peele,” and Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks have collectively picked up the Zak Penn collection, “Beacon 23.”

DATES

HBO Max revealed a Nov. 19 launch date for “I Hate Suzie.” The collection stars Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles, a celeb whose standing begins to recede when a telephone hack leads to the discharge of a private picture and he or she experiences a special stage of processing the trauma in every episode. Because the star makes an attempt to cope with the fallout, she should additionally embark on a journey to perceive who she actually is. Piper additionally serves as a creator for the present alongside author Lucy Prebble. Different stars embrace Leila Farzad, Daniel Ings and Nathaniel Martello-White.

GREENLIGHTS

Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks picked up “Beacon 23,” a psychological thriller about two individuals who’ve gotten trapped in a lighthouse within the furthest nook of the identified universe. The collection is created by Zak Penn and is predicated on the sci-fi ebook by Hugh Howey. Will probably be solely run on Spectrum for 9 months earlier than turning into an AMC authentic throughout platforms owned by AMC Networks. Penn is the showrunner. He’s joined by government producers Ira Steven Behr, Katie O’Connell Marsh and Elisa Ellis. The collection is co-produced by Spectrum Originals and Platform One Media.

PROGRAMMING

ABC has introduced its vacation programming slate, which can embrace numerous new specials, together with “The Fantastic World of Disney: Magical Vacation Celebration” (Nov. 26), “The Disney Vacation Singalong” (Nov. 30), “CMA Nation Christmas” (Nov. 30) and “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration” (Dec. 25). There can even be holiday-themed episodes of “Common Hospital” (Nov. 30, Dec. 23), “The Goldbergs” (Dec. 2) and “Black-ish” (Dec. 2), in addition to a three-episode season of “The Nice Christmas Mild Battle,” which premieres on Dec. 9. Classics like “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to City” and “Shrek the Halls” are additionally included within the lineup.

HBO Max has secured rights to stream 5 Comedy Central exhibits on the platform non-exclusively, together with “Key & Peele,” “Reno 911!,” “Chappelle’s Present,” “Nathan for You” and “Inside Amy Schumer.” “Key & Peele” stars creators Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele and options numerous sketches over a big selection of subjects. “Reno 911!,” a mock documentary a few sheriff’s division, comes from Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant and Kerri Kenney. Dave Chappelle leads the sketch and stand-up collection, “Chappelle’s Present. “Nathan for You” follows Nathan Fielder, a enterprise adviser with outside-the-box concepts, and “Inside Amy Schumer” is a sketch present led by the titular comic. Every might be obtainable to stream on Nov. 1. The gathering joins “South Park,” in addition to The Different Two” and “South Aspect,” two exhibits produced by Comedy Central for HBO Max.

LATE NIGHT

