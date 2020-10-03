Key Points That Will Amp Up The Excitement In The Second Half Of “Lie After Lie”

Issues are about to turn out to be extra tense within the second half of “Lie After Lie”!

The suspense-romance drama stars Lee Yoo Ri as Ji Eun Soo, a girl who places her life on the road with a harmful lie with a view to be reunited together with her organic daughter. After marrying right into a chaebol household, Ji Eun Soo finds herself branded a husband-killer within the blink of a watch – and through her imprisonment for her husband’s homicide, she loses custody of her daughter.

Spoiler

To this point, the drama has caught the eye of viewers with its authentic characters, dynamic plot, and unpredictable twists and turns. Right here are three key factors that may additional heighten the thrill of “Lie After Lie”!

The perpetrator

The principal query is, who killed Ji Eun Soo’s husband Jeon Ki Bum (Tune Jae Hee)? Whereas everybody accused Ji Eun Soo of being the assassin, Kang Ji Min (Yeon Jung Hoon) was the one one who suspected one thing was off. Nonetheless, he did not uncover the reality as a result of Kim Ho Ran (Lee Il Hwa), Ji Eun Soo’s former mother-in-law, sabotaged his investigation. Since then, viewers have identified Ji Eun Soo, Kim Ho Ran, and Yoon Sang Kyu (Lee Gained Jung) because the three main suspects.

The enemies

Kim Ho Ran harbors resentment in direction of Ji Eun Soo for the lack of her one and solely son. To pay her again, Kim Ho Ran ordered her former secretary Yoon Sang Kyu to kill Ji Eun Soo’s daughter Kang Woo Joo (Go Na Hee). Nonetheless, Yoon Sang Kyu ended up placing Kang Woo Joo in an orphanage as a substitute, and Kim Ho Ran grew enraged when she discovered Kang Woo Joo was nonetheless alive.

On prime of that, Eun Se Mi (Im Joo Eun) despises Ji Eun Soo for being too near her ex-husband Kang Ji Min. Eun Se Mi discovered Ji Eun Soo is definitely Kang Woo Joo’s organic mom and joined fingers with Kim Ho Ran to destroy Ji Eun Soo’s life.

If that’s not sufficient, Ji Eun Soo could have another enemy: Yoon Sang Kyu. At first, it appeared like he was serving to her as a result of he needed to atone for his actions prior to now. Nonetheless, issues are unclear because it looks as if he could as soon as once more facet with Kim Ho Ran. This unpredictable relationship will enhance the strain to the best degree.

3. The romance

Happily, Ji Eun Soo has one individual on her facet, and it’s Kang Ji Min, the one who adopted Kang Woo Joo. Nonetheless, she would possibly lose him too if he finds out she was simply utilizing him to regain her daughter. In addition, Eun Se Mi is decided to return to her place by Kang Ji Min, whereas Kim Yeon Joon (Kwon Hwa Woon) is prepared to do something for Ji Eun Soo. These two characters will drive a wedge between Ji Eun Soo and Kang Ji Min and make it even tougher for them to get their fortunately ever after.

“Lie After Lie” airs each Friday and Saturday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)