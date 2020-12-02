Key Points To Look Out For In Climactic Final Episodes Of “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” is hurtling towards its climactic finale!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is a fantasy motion romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook because the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon, Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah, and Kim Bum as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang. They discover themselves entangled in a battle with Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri), a serpent beast in human type.

Spoilers

With solely two episodes left, the drama unveiled 4 key factors that might be answered at first ends.

1. Nam Ji Ah and the gun

Kwon Hae Ryong (Uhm Hyo Seop), who was as soon as Imoogi’s servant, joined arms with Lee Rang and visited Nam Ji Ah. He aimed his gun at her and declared she should die to ensure that him to reside. The episode ended with a bang as he pulled the set off, and viewers are keen to seek out out what occurred to Nam Ji Ah and why Lee Rang ordered Kwon Hae Ryong to kill her.

2. Lee Yeon and Imoogi’s partnership

Imoogi, who was angered by Lee Yeon, introduced a plague upon the world and killed numerous harmless individuals. Taluipa (Kim Jung Nan) couldn’t stand by and watch anymore individuals die, so she corrected Nam Ji Ah’s demise date to be able to end her off. Lee Yeon begged her to present him a while in order that Imoogi’s important identification can come into his physique, and he vowed to leap into the Samdocheon River to do away with them each.

Nevertheless, Lee Yeon needed to resort to forming an alliance with Imoogi, and he proposed they go after Taluipa themselves on the situation that Imoogi lets go of Nam Ji Ah, takes his different half, and disappear from their aspect without end. After a lot considering, Imoogi agreed, and so they shook arms on it. Viewers are eager to seek out out if their partnership will work out and the way they’ll go after Taluipa collectively.

3. Combat with Taluipa

With Lee Yeon and Imoogi’s partnership, questions are mounting over whether or not they can actually assault Taluipa. In spite of everything, she is a high-ranking bureaucrat on the Afterlife Immigration Workplace and the sister of the supreme ruler of the underworld. Together with her energy and power, she won’t be a straightforward opponent to defeat. Will Lee Yeon and Imoogi be capable of discover a secret weapon to take her down, or will there be a twist within the plan?

4. Déjà vu of the previous

Final however not least, Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah have been experiencing a déjà vu of the previous from 600 years in the past. Each Ah Eum (Jo Bo Ah) and Nam Ji Ah noticed the purple umbrella once they first met Lee Yeon. When the fox bead disappeared from Nam Ji Ah, the internal Imoogi inside her awakened, identical to 600 years in the past. All they’ll do now could be hope that they’ll have a greater ending, in contrast to final time when Lee Yeon had no alternative however to kill Ah Eum.

The drama’s manufacturing crew said, “Please stay up for how the 2020 version of ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ could have a unique ending from the normal fairy story we used to know.”

“Story of the 9-Tailed” airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

