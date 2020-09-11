Key Points To Look Out For In Final Episodes Of “As soon as Once more”

“As soon as Once more” is lastly coming to an finish!

There are solely 4 episodes of the beloved household drama left, and viewers are trying ahead to how the story will finish.

Listed below are three key factors to be careful for within the ultimate episodes of “As soon as Once more”:

1. The way forward for Music Da Hee (Lee Cho Hee) and Yoon Jae Suk (Lee Sang Yi)

In the earlier episode, Music Da Hee and Yoon Jae Suk fought over small issues whereas making ready for his or her marriage ceremony. In specific, the 2 of them had been involved about his mom (Kim Bo Yeon), who was displaying early signs of dementia. Subsequently, they determined to dwell together with her, and in consequence, questions are rising about their future. The viewers are particularly curious whether or not Yoon Jae Suk will have the ability to fulfill his “husband contract” to Music Da Hee or not.

2. Music Younger Sook’s (Lee Jung Eun) late romance

One other love line has lately developed within the drama! Music Younger Sook, who thought she would without end be alone, fatefully bumps into Lee Hyun (Lee Pil Mo). She fell for his beauty at first sight however grew irritated by his chilly conduct. Nevertheless, Lee Hyun grew to become interested in the sincere Music Younger Sook, and he requested her out for a dinner date. Viewers are anticipating their well-deserved comfortable ending.

3. Chemistry of the supporting actors

Consideration can also be centered on the story of the hospital employees, market retailers, and stuntmen, who helped create a enjoyable and heat household story. The supporting actors could have sensible chemistry with the lead actors as they work collectively to finish the drama.

“As soon as Once more” airs each Saturday and Sunday at 7:55 p.m. KST.

