Key Questions To Be Answered In “Sisyphus: The Fantasy”

“Sisyphus: The Fantasy” shared 4 key mysteries to consider because the present gears up for its premiere!

The fantasy-mystery drama stars Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a dangerous journey to deliver to mild hidden beings which can be secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Website positioning Hae. She comes from a future that has fallen into smash on account of a conflict, and he or she takes on the duty of defending Han Tae Sool with the intention to save the world.

Try questions concerning the story that stay to be answered under!

1. Why are Han Tae Sool and Kang Website positioning Hae being chased?

Han Tae Sool is a founding father of the world-class firm Quantum and Time, and he’s adored because the “nation’s hero.” Nonetheless, the aircraft accident that he was concerned in by likelihood results in him ending up within the eye of a storm when his life turns into threatened as he’s chased by somebody. His savior Kang Website positioning Hae has adopted a protracted and harmful path to guard him, and he or she’s additionally pursued by these mysterious figures. Han Tae Sool and Kang Website positioning Hae are regularly chased and find yourself engaged in gunfights, and it’s not but been unveiled why they’re being pursued.

2. Who’re “they” and why are they coming to the current?

There are beings dwelling on the planet of “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” who preserve their true identities hidden. Hints of them have been proven via beforehand launched teasers, and it’s mentioned that these irregular beings faux to be regular. Han Tae Sool says, “They are saying I’m going to make a time machine. And individuals are utilizing the time machine now to return from the longer term.” This results in the questions: who’re these beings and why are they crossing over to the current?

3. What’s within the suitcase?

One factor that individuals who come from the longer term all share in widespread is that they convey a suitcase with them. It hasn’t but been revealed what’s inside, however within the teaser for the primary episode, Website positioning Hae is rigorously guarding the suitcase at the same time as she runs away from the mysterious beings, making it clear that its contents are essential. She additionally warns Han Tae Sool, “Don’t you dare open the suitcase.” The thriller of what’s within the case and what’s going to occur when Tae Sool opens it provides one other degree of anticipation for the premiere.

4. Who’s watching Han Tae Sool via the displays?

There’s additionally one other level that’s bought drama followers curious concerning the present’s plot: the one that is watching Han Tae Sool as he tries to save lots of the world. Followers have shared completely different opinions about them ever since they have been first revealed within the character teaser. They control Han Tae Sool from behind displays, observing his each transfer, as if they know the whole lot that he’ll do.

“Sisyphus: The Fantasy” premieres on February 17 at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch Cho Seung Woo in “Inside Males” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)