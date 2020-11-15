Key Says “SHINee’s Again” With Group Photo Following Minho’s Military Discharge

SHINee’s again!

On November 15, Minho was discharged from the army, which means that the entire SHINee members are now out of the army. Onew and Key accomplished their army duties earlier this yr, whereas youngest member Taemin remains to be younger sufficient to postpone his obligatory army enlistment till later.

Key shared a photograph of the SHINee members lastly all collectively, thrilling their followers. He wrote within the caption, “We’re again!”

Earlier than importing the photograph, Key held a dwell broadcast on his Instagram account with the remainder of the SHINee members.

Again in April, SHINee’s official web site was revamped with a countdown to every of the members ending their obligatory army service. The textual content “2020 SHINee’S BACK” on the web site led followers to surprise if the members’ return from the army would lead to a comeback from SHINee in 2020.

In the meantime, Taemin is selling his newest solo monitor “IDEA,” and Key has returned to his fastened place on tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday.”

Welcome again, SHINee!

Watch Key in his drama “The Guardian” should you haven’t already:

