Key Tenet Crew Member Explains How Time Inversion Changes Everything

Throughout his interview with Collider, Crowley additionally talked about that he needed to learn the Tenet script 5 instances in an effort to perceive the script’s intricacies, and that he and Christopher Nolan needed to high themselves by touring to seven international locations to movie Tenet, having beforehand gone to 2 international locations and 5 international locations for Interstellar and The Darkish Knight Rises, respectively. So far as leaning on sensible results for time inversion goes, that’s not shocking given Nolan’s love for the tangible over digital wizardry, which can be evidenced by how he blew up a airplane for Tenet.