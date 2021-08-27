Keylor Navas revealed details of how Lionel Messi behaves in PSG practices

The Costa Rican goalkeeper of PSG, Keylor Navas (EFE)

Lionel Messi has not yet debuted in the París Saint-Germain (PSG) but his mere presence has already revolutionized France. Not only the fans of the club are those who see his signing with enthusiasm, but also his own teammates, who in just weeks are beginning to notice what it is like to play alongside one of the best footballers on the planet.

Who spoke this week about that was Keylor Navas, a goalkeeper who joined the French team in 2019, and is one of the stars of the team. The Costa Rican knows well The flea for having faced him for several seasons at Real Madrid, but now he is happy to be on the other side to stop suffering from it and start celebrating it. In dialogue with Radio Columbia revealed how in the few days of work, the number 30 has already won the affection of the group.

“Leo is a great person. I knew him from the times we had played against him but now that we share time he is super nice because I see that he is humble, simple and hardworking. He has a gift that God gave him different from everyone else, but in training he works a lot and that motivates us a lot, ”said the 34-year-old footballer. His statements are consistent with what has been seen in recent practices. Without going any further, this Thursday Messi arrived two hours before the agreed time, so his commitment is total with his new cast.

Lionel Messi has scored seven goals against Keylor Navas in his career (AFP)

Navas, who has received seven goals from Messi, most of them in duels between Barcelona and Real Madrid, he has also been reunited with a former teammate, Sergio Ramos: “It’s nice to share a dressing room with him again because in Madrid we made a great friendship both we and our families. He is going to help us a lot in the team and in life outside of football it is good because having good people around will help a lot ”.

Despite the large number of proper names that joined the PSG In this passing market, the goalkeeper was cautious when setting goals: “Having great players does not ensure victory, you have to work together to win the titles we want to win. Of course, having so many great players motivates us a lot ”.

Meanwhile reinforcement of hierarchy, the French team has added nothing less than Gianluigi Donnaru Mma, who signed as a free agent after his stint at Milan after being chosen as the best footballer in the Eurocup. “I have come to Paris to play”, Declared the Italian after signing his contract. “PSG looked for me and loved me, and I wanted to come to PSG. The competition does not scare me, ”he insisted.

On this point, Navas avoided discord: “People believe that I have no competition. There is always another goalkeeper who wants to play and it will always be that way. The only thing I always ask is that they let me compete. I feel good and I’m trying really hard, working day by day. We all want to play every game and I am no exception. They have never given me anything and I just want to compete to get 100% of us ”.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will fight for the position alongside Keylor Navas (Reuters)

The PSG, which also has among its ranks Neymar, Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappé and Ángel Di María, between several stars, will be measured this Sunday against Reims as a visitor in what could be the debut of Lionel Messi. The Argentine, who signed a two-year bond, which could be extended for one more, has not yet been called up because the coaching staff has prioritized that he be physically at his best level, after a long vacation.

His last official match was with the Argentine team, on July 10 at the Maracana in the final of the Copa América against Brazil, which crowned the team of Lionel Scaloni. Afterwards, the forward began a break with his family for almost a month, so the set-up is vital for his future performance.

