Keylor Navas revived the controversy with Donnarumma over the PSG goal: “It’s not nice to be in this situation”

Keylor Navas spoke about the sports relationship he has with Donnarumma (Efe)

The arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma in Paris caused great expectation in the French capital. The last champion of the European Championship signed free in July and quickly debate arose on who should take over under the three sticks, which until now was being well defended by Keylor Navas.

Six months have passed since then and the discussions continue. Mauricio Pochettino did not opt ​​for one and he bet on alternating them in the starting eleven depending on your performance during weekly workouts.

After the recent injury suffered by the Italian goalkeeper, and the post-covid recovery of the Costa Rican, he was the former Real Madrid goalkeeper who held the title under the three sticks in the last presentation of PSG against Reims and spoke about the issue in a mixed zone.

Donnarumma arrived in the French capital in July 2021

“For us, it is quite a competitive season. It’s always good to have competition, but I think On a personal level, it is not pleasant to be in this situation.”, assured the experienced 35-year-old footballer.

“I think we both like to always play to help the team. You have to try to earn the position every day, work and make the coach notice us to play more”, Navas considered regarding the competition between the two that still continues to give the coach headaches.

With the 4-0 victory this Sunday, the Costa Rican added 18 games played among all competitions this season, while Donnarumma played 13 (he debuted with the league started after winning the European Championship).

The problem for Pochettino will now be deciding what will he do about the knockout stages of the Champions League since so far both have played the same number of games in the group stage (three each). Next February 15 will be the first leg against the You meringues and we will have to see who the Argentine opts for.

Keylor Navas started in PSG’s 4-0 victory over Reims (Reuters)

Is It is not the first time that any of the protagonists speaks on the subject. After some controversial statements by the Italian to TNT Sports, in which he stated that being on the substitute bench “hurts”, the former Milan wanted to smooth things over in early January by telling how the relationship between the two is.

“We are both very calm, we work well and then it is the coach who makes his choices. We are at your disposal and ready to give the maximum. I have a great relationship with Keylor. We are friends and therefore there is no problem”, explained to France TV in a calmer tone.

