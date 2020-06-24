Keynote Conversation at Variety TV Summit – Variety

“We wish to say ‘Franchises gasoline our future’ ” — that’s the main focus that Chris McCarthy, president of leisure and youth manufacturers at ViacomCBS Home Networks, is bringing to managing a big portion of the corporate’s conventional cable manufacturers at the newly enlarged media big.

In dialog with Variety enterprise editor Cynthia Littleton at Variety’s digital TV summit, McCarthy defined how the merger of Viacom and CBS late final 12 months has led to the change of reworking channels into manufacturers, and constructing these manufacturers into content material franchises that may generate development throughout a number of platforms.

“We truly simply want consultants and experience greatest at school within the content material style, probably not within the channel lead anymore,” stated McCarthy. “We principally moved siloed manufacturers to a kind of highly effective portfolio with now style and content material leads throughout all. And it’s actually been fueling our development.”

McCarthy stresses that the cable channels in his group — together with MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Paramount Community, Pop and Smithsonian — have grow to be extra of a launch pad for content material that may now dwell in varied quantities of platforms.

“We’ve at all times been about new, now and subsequent,” stated McCarthy, however the actual energy is how the corporate plans to window their content material in years to come back.

Though he admits the corporate has not finished the most effective job of taking again its previous a long time of IP in its library, McCarthy hopes they will reinvent and reimagine it for future generations. “We’re builders, not consumers for probably the most half,” stated McCarthy. “We have to personal the IP. We want to have the ability to know and work with it.”

MTV’s “Wild N’ Out” is one instance of the corporate’s IP that has efficiently managed to department out past a actuality present that was delivered to them by Nick Cannon, as McCarthy detailed.

“We launched a shopper’s product enterprise, we need to launch theme eating places and we truly suppose there is a chance to create an expertise that may be a little bit extra of a competition,” McCarthy stated. “When you concentrate on it, that’s only one IP.”

“Now we have most likely five-to 600 IP (titles) in our library from the final 40 years,” he provides. “And a lot of that’s well-known that we are able to twist-out, spin-out, reinvent for a complete new technology, and that’s what the thrilling half is.”