Keys Points That Will Amp Up The Mystery In The Second Half Of “Practice”

The OCN drama is a sci-fi thriller about two parallel universes that broke aside when a single alternative was made on the night time of a homicide. Yoon Shi Yoon stars as Search engine optimization Do Gained, a violent crimes detective on the Mu Kyeong Police Station. In universe “A,” Search engine optimization Do Gained lives with a way of guilt due to his father’s sins. In universe “B,” his father’s crimes lead him into a lifetime of corruption. Han Search engine optimization Kyung (performed by Kyung Soo Jin) in universe “A” overcomes the trauma of her father’s dying because of Search engine optimization Do Gained’s kindness, whereas universe “B” Han Search engine optimization Kyung harbors deep hatred for her father’s assassin.

Beneath are three clues that may impression the thriller of “Practice”!

9:35 prepare

Search engine optimization Do Gained headed to Mukyeong Station to seek out the mysterious prepare that made him transfer to universe “B.” After listening to by means of a station worker that the identical prepare comes each wet day, Search engine optimization Do Gained discovered clues that the final prepare to reach at Mukyong Station at 9:35 was “8210.” Whereas looking contained in the suspended prepare, he discovered traces of moist filth on the ground and realized that somebody had been contained in the prepare simply earlier than him.

That’s when the prepare system cellphone rang, and over the cellphone, the killer stated, “We’re all residing just a few lives on the identical time. You crossed the border. Have you ever ever felt the ache of vomiting blood as a result of your intestines have been snapping one after the other? Dwell such as you don’t exist in case you don’t need to lose one thing treasured once more.” Shocked, Search engine optimization Do Wan wandered across the prepare base to seek out the offender, however he had already disappeared. Nevertheless, his notebooks and photographs have been set on hearth, elevating stress for the following occasions to return.

Tablet bottle

In one of many episodes, the felony walked by means of the passage usually after which quickly froze as if his legs stopped working. He then rapidly pulled out a tablet bottle and took a tablet earlier than limping away. The backside of the passageway was left with filth falling from the soles of the his footwear.

Moreover, Search engine optimization Jae Cheol (Nam Moon Chul) entered Han Search engine optimization Kyung and her father Han Kyu Tae’s (Kim Jin Search engine optimization) home in a drunken state 12 years in the past and found a lifeless Han Kyu Tae. He rushed out of the home in alarm and fell down after stepping on the tablet bottle. It looks as if the tablet bottle will function an enormous clue to discovering the offender behind the homicide case.

Sufferer Jo Younger Ran (Yoon Bok In)

In the earlier episode, it was revealed that Kim Jin Woo (Kim Dong Younger), who was arrested as a number one suspect within the disappearance of Jung Kyung Hee (Eum Okay Ran), deliberate to kill the CEO of Gunhyung Growth to avenge his unjustly deceased grandmother. On the finish of episode six, Han Search engine optimization Kyung’s stepmother Jo Younger Ran was killed by somebody whereas grabbing onto Kim Jin Woo who broke into the CEO’s residence.

Above all, Jo Younger Ran was sporting a necklace of Han Search engine optimization Kyung’s mom, who went lacking 12 years in the past throughout the Mukyeong Station murer case, which was a mark left by the serial killer every time he killed the victims. It raised questions on why Jo Younger Ran grew to become one other sufferer and the way she had one thing to do with the serial killer.

The manufacturing employees of “Practice” stated, “If there are questions on parallel world mysteries, the second act will function the method of fixing them one after the other. There can be sudden twists coming from in all places, so please look ahead to them.”

“Practice” airs each Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

