Keys to understanding why veganism is gaining more and more followers

To be vegan It is not just a food choice, it is a lifestyle that is increasingly widespread in the world. who carry out a plant based dietThey also focus their attention on respect for animal rights and care for the planet.

This global movement, especially popular among young people, has generated in recent years a product market that is moving more and more impressive figures. “We are experiencing a boom,” said Estela María Díaz Carmona, a professor at the Faculty of Economic and Business Sciences at the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas (ICADE), in Spain, and a vegan. “There is exponential growth in almost all sectors, from the sale of products and restaurants vegans to the cosmeticthe moda and the investigation”.

According to the site Veganuary, a British organization dedicated to the promotion of veganism, last year 14,880 million euros were moved in the vegan food market in the world and by 2026 it is estimated that the figure would rise to 35,000 million. In line, the meat market has been falling, which in 2020 fell by 3%.

In recent years, exponential growth has been observed in almost all sectors, from the sale of vegan products and restaurants to cosmetics, fashion and research (Getty Images)

The reasons why people become vegan are diverse, but in most cases it is for a ethical option in favor of animals and their rights, violates the dignity of these living beings to feed themselves, make clothes, etc., since they are individuals who feel the same way as people.

The journalist Javier Morales, author of the book The day I stopped eating animalshighlighted the growing social sensitivity towards animals called farm animals, such as cows, pigs and chickens, who “live in deplorable conditions in concentration camps where they can barely move”.

But the vegan movement not only rejects food of animal origin but also all practices that infringe on animals, such as scientific experiments, which generally use rodents, circus shows and, especially in Spain, bullfights.

The estimated vegan population in each country

In addition, adherents of this current say that eating a vegan diet helps protect the environment. “In a world with finite resources, drastically reducing meat consumption is one of the best tools to deal with the climate crisis,” said Javier Morales, reported the site Economic Alternatives.

According to estimates made by the environmental organization Greenpeace, livestock farming is responsible for the emission of 15% of the greenhouse gases that cause global warming, at a level similar to that of cars, ships and planes.

The 1,700 million animals that are raised to produce food occupy more than a quarter of the earth’s surface and those that live in macro-farms consume a high percentage of the available water and cultivated cereals in the world. Vegans highlight the paradox of feeding animals that, in turn, will be eaten and argue that a large part of the food given to cattle could serve to alleviate hunger and malnutrition among people.

For those who practice veganism, animals live in deplorable conditions in places where they can barely move (Getty Images)

According to those who adhere to veganism, another reason to stop eating meat is that it is good for your health, since it reduces the risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer and obesity and the problems derived from it.

But to follow a vegan diet and at the same time maintain a good state of health, you must have more information, since it can generate a lack of nutrients that deteriorate the body. It is essential to plan the intake of everything necessary and it will be mandatory to supplement the diet with vitamin B12 supplements, which is only found in dairy products, eggs and fish.

In this sense, Díaz Carmona warned that “you can be a vegan and spend the day eating crap”, since there is a large number of ultra-processed vegetable products such as cookies, chips, hamburgers, sausages, among others that imitate meat-based products, but are not healthy. The World Health Organization (WHO) has been warning about this danger.

Eating a diet made mostly of plant-based foods can reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 52%, according to a recent study (Getty Images)

People who chose to root out or reduce their meat intake have diverse behaviors, which is why they are divided into different categories.

Flexitarians: consume animal products sporadically, they would be part-time vegans.

Vegetarians: Vegetarians base their diet on plant-based products, but also consume animal-derived products such as milk, eggs, and honey.

Vegans: they are the most conscious and militant group of their position. They eat a 100% vegetable diet.

We must face the problem from a global perspective, combining the defense of nature and the distribution of wealth to save the planet”

According to the consultant Lantern, cited by the same publication, the vegan movement, at least in Spain, is made up mostly of women, who represent more than two thirds of the total in that country. “Women have suffered domination for centuries and we have a greater affinity with nature and a more conscious attitude towards food. Among men, on the other hand, customs such as eating meat, drinking alcohol and enjoying football are more deeply rooted. We continue to reproduce acquired thoughts, such as that the salad is a feminine food”, said Díaz Carmona.

But the social sector that most promotes this movement is that of young people. In accordance with VegWorld Magazine, In the United Kingdom, 35% of the so-called Z generation, that is, people born in the years before and after 2000, have the goal of stopping eating meat.

The profile of this group includes that they are active on social networks, which is one of the spaces in which veganism is expressed. On the other hand, there are elite sports figures who have publicly presented themselves as vegans, as is the case of the runner F1 Lewis Hamilton and tennis player Serena Williams. Also singers like Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish and actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Natalie Portman.

In 2017, Lantern estimated that the 7.8% of the population of Spain was vegan and they were divided as follows: 0.2% vegan, 1.3% vegetarian and 6.3% flexitarian. Five years later, the number of veggies grew by 5.2 percentage points, reaching 13% of the population: 0.8% vegan, 1.4% vegetarian and 10.8% flexitarian.

In 2017, Lantern estimated that 7.8% of the population of Spain was vegan.

In that European country, for 2021 the figure rose to 1.5% vegans, according to another consultancy, Stratista, while the calculation it had made in 2019 was 0.8%. In this way, the number of people who are part of the movement still appears small, at least in Spain.

In contrast, in other countries, such as the United Kingdomaccording to VegWorld Magazine, vegans and vegetarians are almost 13% of the population, while 21% declare themselves “flexitarian”. This implies that almost a third of the British population has reduced or eliminated meat from their diet. Meanwhile, Statista data indicates that vegans (exclusively) went from being the 2% to 3.2% from 2019 to 2021.

In a 2018 US Gallup poll, the 5% of American adults identified as vegetarians and 2% as vegans. In a larger 2018 Ipsos Mori survey, spanning 28 countries, 5% of respondents identified as vegetarian, 3% as vegan and another 3% as pescatarian. However, this survey showed very different results for some countries. For example, one in five people in India identified themselves as vegetarian.

In accordance with Statesman, in India in 2019, 4.2% of the population defined themselves as vegan and in 2021 that figure rose to 13.4%. In China decreased in those two years, since it went from 6.6% in 2019 to 4.8% in 2021. In USA the increase was important since in 2019, they were 1.1% of the population and in 2021 4% were vegan.

The cradle of the vegan movement is England, where the Vegan Society was founded in 1944, headed by Donald Watson.

In Latin America the numbers from the same consultant indicate that in Mexico 0.7% of the population were vegan in 2019 and 2% two years later, while in Brazil remained at approximately 1.5%.

The The birthplace of the vegan movement is England.where the Vegan Society in 1944, headed by Donald Watson. Although this pioneer did not define the term veganism in writing, he was its inventor.

Mr. Donald Watson has stated that vegans defend the idea that, if we want to be true liberators of animals, we must absolutely renounce our traditional and selfish attitude of believing that we have the right to use them for our needs ”, indicates a transcript of a Watson’s presentation.

A plant-based diet requires planning to cover all nutritional needs

Because Spain is the most carnivorous country in the European Union, vegans in that country feel that it is difficult to nourish their diet. “As long as we eat at home, everything is easy, things get complicated when we go out,” Morales admitted.

“Ideally, any restaurant could offer dishes without meat or fish.” In any case, there are more and more specialized restaurants. Another problem they run into is that doctors are often unfamiliar with the vegan diet. “In general, the staff is poorly prepared and there are still many prejudices,” Morales said.

“Before we were not interesting for multinationals and now they want to take advantage of the market niche to increase their profits,” said Díaz Carmona. “This does not necessarily have to be bad, it can be positive if it helps to bring veganism to new segments of the population.”

