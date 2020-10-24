Khabib Nurmagomedov | Report, stats, peak, weight ahead of UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov goes face to face with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 this weekend.

It’s the most important UFC showdown of a disrupted 12 months, with followers throughout the globe set to tune in to look at the drama unfold.

Khabib is the favorite to defend his crown, however what do you want to learn about the primary man?

RadioTimes.com brings you all of the vital data about Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 254.

Who’s Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib is a Russian-born skilled MMA fighter at present signed to UFC.

He’s the reigning UFC Light-weight Champion and sits No.2 within the general pound-for-pound UFC rankings.

Khabib secured the Light-weight title in a 2018 showdown towards Al Iaquinta. He efficiently defended it six months later after a high-profile showdown with Conor McGregor.

He has solely fought as soon as since, a 2019 victory over Dustin Poirer to unify the UFC Light-weight Championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov peak and weight

Khabib stands at 5ft 10in (178cm) and tends to weigh round 155lbs (70kg).

The weigh-in outcomes confirmed he’ll go into the Gaethje showdown at bang-on 155lbs.

The 32-year-old fighter boasts a 70in (178cm) attain and fights with an orthodox stance.

Khabib Nurmagomedov file

Khabib boasts a shocking file of 28 wins, zero defeats since his first skilled struggle in 2008.

Final 5 fights:

W – Dustin Poirer (UFC 242) – September 2019

W – Conor McGregor (UFC 229) – October 2018

W – Al Iaquinta (UFC 223) – April 2018

W – Edson Barbosa (UFC 219) – December 2017

W – Michael Johnson (UFC 205) – November 2016

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s subsequent struggle

You may watch Khabib Nurmagomedov tackle Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 completely stay on BT Sport Field Workplace within the UK.

The occasion will price a one-off charge of £19.95 and the platform is normally reserved for the most important world occasions.

Take a look at methods to watch BT Sport Field Workplace right here.

If you are going to buy an occasion through Field Workplace, you possibly can select to get pleasure from it through TV or on-line via a stay stream service.

BT Sport Field Workplace will be streamed via a pc or a cell machine akin to a telephone or pill providing you with full flexibility to get pleasure from how you want.

US followers can watch the occasion stay within the US through ESPN+.

By itself, EPSN+ prices $4.99 per thirty days or $49.99 per 12 months. You should purchase UFC 254 just for $64.99 or mix it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

Take pleasure in the entire occasion with our methods to watch UFC 254 information.

