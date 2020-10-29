Khadi products increase on PM Narendra Modi’s appeal, 19 lakh facemasks sold in 5 months

new Delhi: The father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, had emphasized the use of Khadi and later Khadi village industry also started in the country in his name. As time went on, the trend towards Khadi started decreasing, but in the last few years, people have started showing interest in Khadi products. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also mentioned Khadi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program. However, it would be surprising to know that at the moment, Mask is at the top of the best selling products of Khadi. Fabric is on the second, honey and groceries on the third and khadi handkerchiefs on the fourth. Even after the coronavirus epidemic, a large number of people are reaching Khadi India outlets every day to buy Khadi products. Handmade indigenous cloth ‘Khadi’ is preferred as a heritage of Mahatma Gandhi among Indians. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases in India: 49,881 new cases in 24 hours, total cases exceed 80 lakh

In fact, Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly appealed for Khadi many times. People are starting to like Khadi products. Every day the number of people who like Khadi and those who buy Khadi products are increasing. Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena told IANS, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal has had such an impact that the Connaught Place store in Delhi had a sales of Rs 1.02 crore on 2 October. At the same time, one crore five lakh 26 thousand were sold on Saturday. Production has increased by 115.13 per cent in the last six years and 178.89 per cent has been sold. On average, there is a 30 percent increase in annual sales."

He said, "We have 11 outlets in Delhi and there is good response at all places. Business was closed when Kovid was closed, but the public has been coming since opening. Our online products are also selling very well. There are currently 700 products online. The online product started selling on July 8."

Saxena said, “People like footwear, pickles, papad, honey and masks etc. are very fond of the product. Among the top-selling products are masks at number one, fabric at number two, honey at third, groceries and khadi handkerchiefs at number four. ” He said, “Prime Minister Modi has mentioned about Khadi seven times in Mann Ki Baat. This is the reason people are buying Khadi items. ” Saxena told, “Our lamps are also being sold at the moment, coming from the village of Pokhran in Rajasthan as diyas.”