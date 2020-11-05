Entertainment

Khalistan Commando Force terrorist threatens – today Air India flights will not be allowed to reach London

November 5, 2020
Air India flights: The security of Delhi IGI Airport has been tightened following the threat of banned organization Sikh for Justice (SFJ) on flights to London. Delhi Police is on alert, along with DIAL, Air India, Airport Police, CISF Security Unit and Special Cell have been put on alert. Let us know that Khalistan Commando Force terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannu has threatened many people through voice calls over the phone that two Air India flights from Delhi Airport (Delhi Airport) will not reach London on November 5. Will give Also Read – Independence Day: Ban on landing of these flights at Delhi Airport, NOTAM continues

In this case, the DCP of Indira Gandhi International Airport informed that at present, security of the airport has been increased in view of the threat. According to the police, the US-based separatist organization Sikh for Justice has threatened that they will not allow two Air India flights to fly to London. Also Read – Independence Day 2020 Alert: Prizes worth crores for hoisting the flag of Khalistan at the Red Fort! Delhi on high alert

1984 riots in Delhi complete 36 years
Let us know that the 1984 riots in Delhi on Thursday, November 5, will be 36 years, that is why the Khalistani terrorist has threatened to call many numbers. Actually, Sikh for Justice is trying to provoke people about the demand for Khalistan. This organization called upon the people to hoist the Khalistani flag at the Red Fort on Independence Day. Delhi and Punjab Police have arrested many people associated with this.

