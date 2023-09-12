Khan Eijaz Thanks, Shah Rukh Khan, For Helping Out So Much With Their Movie Jawan:

Khan’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, told Variety that “Jawan” made $15.6 million worldwide on its first day, which is the most ever for a Bollywood movie.

Bigg Boss 14’s success Eijaz Khan was just seen with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the hit movie Jawan. Eijaz thanked Shah Rukh Khan in a post for making him feel at ease while they worked on the movie.

Eijaz repeats what SRK told him: Eijaz told him something that Eijaz had said to him. He wrote, “This is my movie, and I want you to be both positive and realistic in it. “Please pray.”

Eijaz Said, Your Touch Was Full Of Barkat, Your Hugs Are The Tightest And Warmest, And You Let Everyone Shine Within Your Light:

Your touch was full of barkat, your hugs are the tightest and friendliest, and you let everyone shine within your light. We appreciate you being you. Poor people should do two things. I receive to be in the most important movie. And the most noble at its core. I get to take part in your past.

Shahrukh Khan’s new movie Jawan will make about Rs 74 crore in Hindi, Tamil, as well as Telugu on its third day of release in India. On the third day, it is expected that the movie will make approximately Rs 93 to 95 crore around the world.

The first two movies in this series have already made more than Rs 200 crore at the box office around the world. If the movie makes about what was expected on the third day, it will have made close to Rs. 290 crore in three days.

Jawan Day 3 At The Box Office:

The movie Jawaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Deepika Padukone, came out on September 7. On the first day, it made Rs 74.5 crore in India and Rs 129.5 crore around the world.

Even on the second day, people liked the movie a lot. It made Rs 53 crores in India alone, and its overall Day 2 box office earnings went over Rs 72 crores. The third day is additionally likely to bring in more money at the box office.

Khan had small roles in movies over the past few years, but “Pathaan” was his initial leading part since “Zero” within December 2018, which didn’t do well at the box office. Khan’s character tries to stop a dangerous virus attack in “Pathaan,” which is part of a bigger film world.

Pathaan Earned About $77 Million Within India, And An Additional $52 Million In Other Countries:

“Pathaan,” which you can now rent or buy on most big American platforms, earned about $77 million across India and another $52 million in other countries.

It is currently 24th at the world box office this year, after “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Evil Dead Rise,” as well as “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

“Jawan,” in which Khan plays both a father and a son who try to fix injustice within Indian society, opened upon September 7 and broke the star’s own record for the best opening day in Bollywood.

Its Hindi version made $9.4 million in India, and dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu made another $1.3 million, according to information from the movie’s director, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Jawan Was The Fourth Highest-Grossing Indian Movie Of The Year:

Khan’s “Pathaan,” which came out in January, was the prior record-holder for a Hindi-language film. On its first day in theaters, it made $8.32 million in India and $4.5 million in other countries, for a total of $12.7 million worldwide.

Jawan made $6.2 million in its first weekend in the US, making it the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time. It made $29.5 million in India, which was the most of any movie there.

Eijaz Will Be Getting Married Soon Alongside Pavitra Punia:

“Jawan” is the fourth highest-grossing Indian movie of the year so far, after “Pathaan” ($130 million), Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2” ($81 million), as well as Rajinikanth’s “Jailer” ($76.6 million).

Eijaz was on Bigg Boss 14. He and Pavitra Punia fell in love on the show, like many other pairs. The couple told their friends and family that they had chosen to get engaged as well as will be getting married soon.