Khap Panchayats open warning to Kangana Ranaut after the controversial tweet – If you have the courage, then enter into Haryana

new Delhi: In Bollywood, actress Kangana Ranaut, known as Panga Girl, is often in the headlines. While she was in discussion with the Maharashtra government a few days ago, now she is once again under the influence of the farmers movement. In fact, he made a tweet about the farmer movement and with that tweet, he has to fall prey to criticisms.

Now the Khap Panchayats of Haryana have also opened a front against Kangana Ranaut. Along with Haryana and Punjab, farmers across the country are angry with Kangana after Kangana's tweet about an old grandmother. Now the Khap Panchayats of Haryana have warned Kangana that if Kangana Ranaut has courage, then show it in Haryana.

At the same time, Panchayat Khap panchayats of pan-India all ethnicities have said that Kangana should not talk about this kind of farmers' movement. Khap panchayats said that now the panchayat will also oppose all Kangana films in future. There has also been talk of filing a case against Kangana on behalf of the panchayat.

Lawyer Harpreet Singh Hora sent a legal notice on behalf of Jasman Singh Noni, a member of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The notice said, “Similarly, under the Constitution, farmers also have the right to peaceful demonstrations and they cannot insult farmers.”

According to the notice, Kangana shared a tweet alleging that ‘Shaheen Bagh Ki Dadi’ has also joined the farmers’ movement regarding the new agricultural laws. The notice stated that the actress said in her same tweet that the same grandmother who had made a place in Time magazine is “available for Rs 100”.