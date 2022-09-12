Kharkiv’s Pro-Russian Chief Admits Total Military Defeat: “The Ukrainian Army Outnumbered Us Eight Times”

Vitaly Ganchev said that Putin’s forces were outnumbered eight times.

A representative of Russia in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv admitted the defeat of the invading troops y said that the Ukrainian forces were eight times more numerous than the Russians during last week’s lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region.

“Speaking of the manpower that has been amassed there for the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army, outnumbered our forces approximately eight times, no less. Therefore, I think the (Russian) command decided to withdraw and regroup in order to preserve our personnel,” he said. Vitaly Ganchev in statements to the state television network Russia 24.

The official also admitted that the Ukrainian forces forced their way to the border with Russia, y that “about 5,000” civilians had been evacuated to Russia.

“The situation becomes more difficult every hourGanchev said. “They have captured settlements in the north of the Kharkiv region and moved very close to the border.”

Ganchev added that the border with Russia’s Belgorod region was now closed. Russian agencies said Russian officials had moved there, officially to help with the influx of refugees.

Ukrainian service members prepare to transport a captured Russian tank during the counter-offensive in Kharkiv (Press service of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/REUTERS)

Worst Russian military defeat

The Armed Forces of Ukraine invaded the Russian supply centers of Except y Kpiansk during the weekend, the Russia’s worst military defeat since its forces were forced to withdraw from kyivshortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the entry of troops into Ukraine.

Ukraine claims to have recovered around 3,000 km2 of its territorymainly in the region of Kharkiv from the beginning of September. And this Monday he claimed the reconquest of 500 km2 in two weeks of counteroffensive in the Kherson region (south).

Drone footage shows destruction and Russian-branded vehicles in Balakliia



The breakthrough revives kyiv’s hopes of a turning point in the conflictafter a long period in which the front seemed stagnant.

Following Sunday’s Russian attacks on power stations and other infrastructure, which left many parts of Ukraine without power, authorities in kyiv also said electricity and water services had been restored to about 80% of the Kharkiv region.

The change of trend in the war was confirmed by international observers who warned of bleak prospects for Russian troops. It was a stark contrast to the first days of fighting, when Russian forces reached the gates of kyiv.

“Faced with Ukrainian advances, Russia has probably ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entire occupied province of Kharkiv west of the Oskil River.”, indicated the British Ministry of Defense on Monday, which collected a great advance for kyiv. “Ukraine has recaptured territory the size of at least twice the size of the London region.”

The British report added that this would likely further undermine the confidence of Russian troops in their commanders. For now, the Ukrainian strategy of first advancing into the southern area of ​​Kherson and attracting the attention of enemy forces before pouncing on the thinner Russian lines in the northeast has been seen as a grand military maneuver.

Derhachi District Mayor Vyacheslav Zadorenko called the Russian flag a “rag” in a social media video



The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Monday that Russia probably does not have the necessary reserve forces to bolster its defenses in Ukraine.

Although it is likely the war extends to next yearthe study center said to believe that “Ukraine has changed the course of this war in its favour” by effectively employing Western-supplied weapons such as the long-range missile system HIMARS and good strategies on the battlefield. “Kyiv will probably increasingly dictate the location and nature of the big fights.”

The high-mobility missile launcher system (Himars) provided by the US to Ukraine had a major impact on the war (Tony Overman/The Olympian via AP, File)



For its part, the Kremlin avoided referring to the progress made by the Ukrainian counteroffensive and affirmed this Monday that the objectives of the military campaign in Ukraine will be achieved.

“The special operation continues and will continue until the objectives that were initially set are achieved.”, said the spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov.

The spokesman declined to comment further on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, redirecting the question to the Russian Defense Ministry, amid reports from that the Ukrainian victory is straining the Kremlin’s relationship with the military high command.

In fact, those reports were confirmed by the statements of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrova Putin ally whose troops have been at the forefront of the campaign in Ukraine, who demanded urgent changes in the military campaign due to the losses suffered.

“I am not a strategist, like the Ministry of Defense, but mistakes were made. I think they will draw the necessary conclusions.”sentenced.

