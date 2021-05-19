Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (2021) All Contestant Checklist, Winner, Finalist, First Runner-up and extra

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (2021) All Contestant Checklist, Winner, Finalist, First Runner-up, Timings, Wiki, Beginning Date and Extra

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is an Indian stunt truth display will air on Colours tv channel. This season is being hosted through Rohit Shetty. This season’s taking pictures is happening in Cape The town, South Africa. Fanatics eagerly look forward to its broadcast. The makers have no longer given any observation in regards to the free up date of the display however speculations are being made that the display will likely be proven on tv from July. The taking pictures of this display began in Might 2021 and will likely be achieved through the tip of June 2021.

Title Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Host Rohit Shetty Style Stunt Truth Display Manufacturer No longer to be had Winner No longer to be had First Runner-up No longer to be had DoP No longer to be had Manufacturing Space Endemol Shine India

Contestant

Your entire listing of all contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 :

Sana Makbul

Varun Sood

Vishal Aditya Singh

Nikki Tamboli

Shweta Tiwari

Divyanka Tripathi

Arjun Bijlani

Aastha Gill

Anushka Sen

Mahekk Chahal

Rahul Vaidya

Abhinav Shukla

Saurabh Raj Jain

Channel Title Colours TV channel Display Timings Saturday and Sunday Operating Time 40-45 Mins Beginning Date July 2021 Location Cape The town, South Africa Language Hindi Nation India

If in case you have extra information about the display Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

