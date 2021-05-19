Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (2021) All Contestant Checklist, Winner, Finalist, First Runner-up And Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (2021) All Contestant List, Winner, Finalist, First Runner-up and more

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (2021) All Contestant Checklist, Winner, Finalist, First Runner-up and extra

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (2021) All Contestant Checklist, Winner, Finalist, First Runner-up, Timings, Wiki, Beginning Date and Extra

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is an Indian stunt truth display will air on Colours tv channel. This season is being hosted through Rohit Shetty. This season’s taking pictures is happening in Cape The town, South Africa. Fanatics eagerly look forward to its broadcast. The makers have no longer given any observation in regards to the free up date of the display however speculations are being made that the display will likely be proven on tv from July. The taking pictures of this display began in Might 2021 and will likely be achieved through the tip of June 2021.

Title Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
Host Rohit Shetty
Style Stunt Truth Display
Manufacturer No longer to be had
Winner No longer to be had
First Runner-up No longer to be had
DoP No longer to be had
Manufacturing Space Endemol Shine India

Contestant

Your entire listing of all contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 :

Sana Makbul

Varun Sood

Vishal Aditya Singh

Nikki Tamboli

Shweta Tiwari

Divyanka Tripathi

Arjun Bijlani

Aastha Gill

Anushka Sen

Mahekk Chahal

Rahul Vaidya

Abhinav Shukla

Saurabh Raj Jain

Channel Title Colours TV channel
Display Timings Saturday and Sunday
Operating Time 40-45 Mins
Beginning Date July 2021
Location Cape The town, South Africa
Language Hindi
Nation India

If in case you have extra information about the display Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here