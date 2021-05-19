Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (2021) All Contestant Checklist, Winner, Finalist, First Runner-up and extra

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (2021) All Contestant Checklist, Winner, Finalist, First Runner-up, Timings, Wiki, Beginning Date and Extra
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is an Indian stunt truth display will air on Colours tv channel. This season is being hosted through Rohit Shetty. This season’s taking pictures is happening in Cape The town, South Africa. Fanatics eagerly look forward to its broadcast. The makers have no longer given any observation in regards to the free up date of the display however speculations are being made that the display will likely be proven on tv from July. The taking pictures of this display began in Might 2021 and will likely be achieved through the tip of June 2021.
|Title
|Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
|Host
|Rohit Shetty
|Style
|Stunt Truth Display
|Manufacturer
|No longer to be had
|Winner
|No longer to be had
|First Runner-up
|No longer to be had
|DoP
|No longer to be had
|Manufacturing Space
|Endemol Shine India
Contestant
Your entire listing of all contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 :
Sana Makbul
Varun Sood
Vishal Aditya Singh
Nikki Tamboli
Shweta Tiwari
Divyanka Tripathi
Arjun Bijlani
Aastha Gill
Anushka Sen
Mahekk Chahal
Rahul Vaidya
Abhinav Shukla
Saurabh Raj Jain
|Channel Title
|Colours TV channel
|Display Timings
|Saturday and Sunday
|Operating Time
|40-45 Mins
|Beginning Date
|July 2021
|Location
|Cape The town, South Africa
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
