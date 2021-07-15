Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Is Particular! Rohit Shetty Says, “We’ve got Taken The Display To A New Degree”

Think Rohit Shetty and in addition you’re bearing in mind all problems that snub worry at the Bollywood masala show, from gravity-defying automobile stunts to high-octane movement sequences. The filmmaker, however, feels to pull off a excellent stunt, “worry is if truth be told sought after”.

The filmmaker, whose calling card at the small show is web web hosting the adventure reality provide “Khatron Ke Khiladi“, moreover published he’s now not a large number of a lover of “Khatra” (danger), alternatively admits movement will always be his outdated flame. Rohit will returns for the reason that host and guiding the superstar contestants coping with their fears at the provide from this Saturday.

While in conversation with IANS, Rohit Shetty said, “I don’t worry one thing alternatively, certain, there’s slight worry whenever you do stunts and that worry is if truth be told sought after. It pushes you to take precautions and not be irresponsible. If we’re brave, then we often are vulnerable to become reckless and not take acceptable care that’s sought after.”

Talking about what drives him to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty said, “It’s now not that I’m in love with ‘khatra’ alternatively I’m in love with movement.”

“This season is indisputably explicit. Now we have taken the prevailing to a brand spanking new degree, which you’ll come to grasp whenever you watch it. Now we have made it larger this time. I’ve been doing this provide for seven years now and the issue this time was once to make it a lot more collaborating,” he said.

Together with further about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rohit Shetty said, “Only if it’s an movement provide, the staff in Cape Town (where the new season was once shot) was once similarly beaten and excited,” he recognized, together with: “I’m utterly happy and confident because of the facility of the shoot was once correct and apt. I’m in a position for the audience to watch it. Typically, one is scared previous than the release alternatively this time I’m confident and looking out forward to it.”

At the Bollywood front, Rohit Shetty awaits the release of his new film, the cop movement drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar with Katrina Kaif.

