Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Written Replace 7 August 2021: Groups Week – LIVE

These days’s new episode (7 August 2021) of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 (KKK 11) begins with Rohit Shetty’s access pronouncing this new week as Groups Week.

All of the contestants turns out in a position for the groups problem.

They’re noticed enjoying rugby at the floor and in the meantime Rohit Shetty explains how workforce paintings is essential.

Contestants will get stunned listening to this week is groups week and each and every contestant must play for thier workforce and provides their very best.

The good thing about workforce problem is if the workforce wins then everyone of that workforce will get secure however on the similar time if any 1 member failed to provide their very best then the entire contributors of that groups is going within the threat zone.

Afterward, Rohit Shetty proclaims Shweta and Rahul Vaidya because the captain of the workforce problem.

He asks each the captain to make a choice their workforce contributors.

Crew Rahul: Vishal, Arjun, Varun, Mahek, Nikki

Crew Shweta: Divyanka, Aastha, Abhinav, Sana, Anushka

On the finish of each and every stunt, the successful workforce gets 10 issues whilst the dropping workforce will get 0. On the finish of the entire stunts, the contributors of the workforce with lowest rating will without delay is going to the removal.

First Stunt of seventh August 2021

Now it’s time for the primary stunt of the week.