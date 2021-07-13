Khayyam Wiki, Age, Demise, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Kids, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Mohammed Zahur “Khayyam” Hashmi, additionally known as ‘Khayyam’ is a well known Indian song composer. He composed song for the flicks like “Kabhi Kabhie (1976),” “Trishul (1978),” “Dard (1981),” “Dil-E-Nadan(1982),” and “Umrao Jaan (1981).”

Wiki/Biography

Mohammed Zahur “Khayyam” Hashmi was once born as ‘Sa’aadat Hussain’ on Friday, 18 February 1927 (age 92 years at the time of demise) inside the Rahon City of Nawanshahr District, Punjab, British India. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. In his early teenage, he left his space and went to study song then again wanted to go back to complete his coaching. Khayyam ran to his uncle’s house in Delhi to become an actor. His uncle enrolled him in a school, then again when he spotted his passion for motion pictures, he decided to let him find out about song. He got knowledgeable underneath Pandit Amar Nath. He then went to Lahore, where he met Baba Chishti, a well known Punjabi song composer from who he had later came upon song.

Physically Glance

Most sensible (approx.): 5′ 4″

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Grey (semi-bald)

Family, Caste & Partner

Khayyam belongs to a highly-educated Muslim family. His siblings are living in Pakistan. He got married to Jagjit Kaur (singer) in 1954. Khayyam had a son named Pradeep Khayaam, who died of a coronary middle attack on 25 March 2012.

Career

At the age of 17, Khayyam went to Lahore and started operating as an assistant to Baba Chishti. Talking about that, Khayyam said-

My paintings was once to offer rehearsals to singers and musicians.”

He assisted him till six months, and then he were given right here once more to Ludhiana in 1943. After a handy guide a rough stint inside the army inside the 2nd International Combat, he moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) to make his occupation in motion pictures. Talking regarding the purpose to join the army, Khayyam said-

The British government had promised to offer freedom to the country if we supported them inside the combat.”

He made his debut as Sharmaji of the Sharmaji-Varmaji composer duo with the film “Heer Ranjha” in 1948.

One amongst his earliest good fortune were given right here with the song “Akele Mein Wo Ghabrate to Honge” from the film “Biwi (1950);” sung by way of Mohammed Rafi. He followed ‘Khayyam’ as his show identify with the film “Foot Trail (1953).”

After operating in only a few motion pictures, he won popularity by means of the film “Phir Subha Hogi (1958),” during which songs have been composed by way of Sahir Ludhianvi and sung by way of Mukesh and Asha Bhosle.

After he did “Shola Aur Shabnam (1961),” Khayyam’s reputation established as the good composer, his maximum notable works were given right here inside the motion pictures like “Shagoon (1964),” “Kabhi Kabhie (1976),” “Trishul (1978),” “Dard (1981),” “Dil-E-Nadan(1982),” and “Umrao Jaan (1981).”

Other Works

Apart from song path, he moreover worked as a singer. Khayyam made his debut as a singer with the song “Dono Jaha Teri Mohabbat Me Haar Ke” from the film “Romeo & Juliet (1947).”

He has moreover sung “Kab Yaad Mein Tera Saath Nahin” from the film “Anjuman (1986).”

He moreover worked as an actor inside the 1948 film “Yeh Hai Zindagi.”

Well known Track(s)

‘Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein’ from the film “Kabhi Kabhie (1976)”

‘Primary Friend Do Friend Ka Shayar Hoon’ from the film “Kabhi Kabhie (1976)”

‘In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke’ from the film “Umrao Jaan (1981)”

‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’ from the film “Umrao Jaan (1981)”

‘Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar’ from the film “Noorie (1979)”

Awards & Honours

Hridaynath Mangeshkar Award in 2018

Padma Bhushan in 2011

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award: Inventive Track in 2007

National Film Award for Best Track Trail for the film “Umrao Jaan” in 1982

Filmfare Awards

Best Track Director for the film “Kabhi Kabhie” in 1977

Best Track Director for the film “Umrao Jaan” in 1982

Lifetime Success Award in 2010

Bear in mind: Apart from those, he has won many awards and honours.

Take care of

7th Ground, Dakshin Apartments

Juhu, Mumbai

Favourite Problems

Eating place(s): Sarvi in Nagpada, Mumbai, Kareem’s at Mohammad Ali Side road in Mumbai

Actress(s): Meena Kumari, Rekha

Track Director(s): S. D. Burman, R. D. Burman, Laxmikant–Pyarelal, Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad

Internet Value

Khayyam’s web price was once more or less Rs.10 crores (as in 2016).

Death

Khayyam was once admitted on 28 July 2019 to Sujay Medical institution in Juhu, Mumbai following lung infections. He died on 19 August 2019 at 9:30 PM (IST) due to cardiac arrest.

Main points

He used to like staring at motion pictures and paying attention to song.

Very similar to Khayyam, his father was once moreover enthusiastic about song, literature, and poetry. Khayyam would typically take his father and siblings to look at motion pictures. Sharing the memory of his father, Khayyam says-

When the get ready halted at Khatkar Kalan station, my father made us youngsters stand. He then discussed, ‘Salute this village, that’s the village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, where his ancestral home is located.’ For the rest of the adventure, my father knowledgeable us about Bhagat Singh’s inspiring existence and the best way he and his friends decided on the gallows to free up the country from the British.”

At the top of his occupation, Khayyam was once considered the ‘Naushad’ of that time.

Jagjit Kaur were given right here from an aristocratic family in Punjab. Talking about their first meeting with Khayyam, Jagjit knowledgeable that Khayyam had followed her at the overbridge of the Dadar Railway Station. To start with, she panicked as she idea that he would possibly want been stalking her, then again when Khayyam introduced himself as a song composer to her, Jagjit calmed down.

Khayyam’s sweetheart’s father had disapproved in their marriage. Irrespective of that, their marriage was once one of the first inter-communal marriages of the film industry.

Throughout his occupation, Khayyam decided on to paintings with the poets, who had a powerful background in poetry. That’s the explanation his song at all times sticks out, having a touch of Ghazals and poems.

When Khayyam equipped Asha Bhosle to sing for the film “Umrao Jaan (1981),” it made Asha Bhosle sing certainly the easiest songs of her occupation, which are- “In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke”, “Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston,” and “Dil Cheez Kya Hai.”

Apart from Asha Bhosle, he has moreover worked together with her sister, Lata Mangeshkar. The first actual time they worked jointly was once inside the film “Pyaar Ki Baatein (1951).”

Jagjit Kaur was once the collegemate of the former High Minister of India, Manmohan Singh. In 2006, Manmohan Singh took commute of his busy time table to meet Khayyam and his partner.

When he became 90, he decided that he would donate all of his profits to his charitable trust- ‘Khayyam Jagjeet Kaur KPG Charitable Trust’ to lend a hand aspiring artists and technicians inside the film industry. Talking about it, he said-

I’ve decided that I’ll donate my overall wealth to lend a hand artistes and technicians, who’re in need inside the film industry. I’ve given each and every little factor I had to my motherland.”

In an interview, while talking about his costs for the film, Khayyam told-

I was the easiest paid song composer for over 14 years. Manufacturers would tell me that I charged six cases the money as compared to other song composers. Then again since I did limited paintings, and gave every problem my 100%, I’d rely directly to get the money I demanded. So, I’ve been if truth be told content material subject material. Humari film industry ne humari kadra ki iske hum shukraguzar hain (I’m thankful to the film industry for valuing me).”

In his occupation spanning over a few years, Khayyam composed for lower than 57 motion pictures. Talking about it, he says-

I would possibly merely have carried out 200-plus motion pictures like maximum up-to-the-minute musicians, then again I was transparent that I didn’t wish to compromise on top quality.”