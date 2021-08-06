Khel Ratna Award will now not be given within the title of Rajiv Gandhi, however within the title of Primary Dhyan Chand, PM Modi introduced

Khel Ratna Award, Primary Dhyan Chand, Primary Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, PM Modi, Information: The rustic’s easiest Khel Ratna Award will now not be given within the title of former overdue High Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Relatively, it’s going to be given within the title of Primary Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, who is known as the magician of hockey. High Minister Narendra Modi has given this data by way of tweeting.Additionally Learn – PM Modi spoke to the beneficiaries of ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’, stated this in regards to the normal class

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Primary Dhyan Chand was once one of the crucial essential sportspersons of India who introduced honor and glory to India. It's true that the easiest carrying honor of our nation can be named after him.

Amidst the moments that experience made the rustic proud, the request of many countrymen has additionally come to the fore that the title of Khel Ratna Award will have to be devoted to Primary Dhyan Chand ji. Taking into consideration the emotions of the folk, it's now being named Primary Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Jai Hind!

The Khel Ratna Award will hereby be referred to as the Primary Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award respecting the emotions of voters around the nation: PM Modi %.twitter.com/aJtfRGeMbr – ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Allow us to inform you that within the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, the British-ruled Indian group defeated Netherlands within the ultimate by way of 3. Received the hockey gold medal within the Olympics for the primary time by way of defeating 2. Indian hockey were given a brand new megastar within the type of Dhyan Chand who scored 14 objectives. After this, best 3 groups India, The us and Japan participated within the hockey match within the Los Angeles Olympics in 1932. The Indian group arrived after touring a 42-day sea adventure and received the name by way of defeating each the groups. Within the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the Indian group below the captaincy of Dhyan Chand received the name for the 3rd time in a row by way of defeating hosts Germany by way of 8.1.