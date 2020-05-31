Khloe Kardashian Responds To Fans Who Say She Doesn’t Look Like Herself Anymore

Khloé Kardashian isn’t any stranger to the limelight or controversy, and he or she’s lately discovered herself in the midst of each. After posting a number of photographs of herself and tagging the salon, hairstylist, and make-up artist who labored on her search for the photographs, a number of followers started commenting that there was one thing completely different about her look. However Kardashian didn’t keep silent, as she responded to one of many followers who claimed she would not seem like herself anymore.