Khushali Kumar (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Khushali Kumar (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Khushali Kumar Dua is an Indian actress. She has carried out in more than a few song video songs like Raat Kamaal Hai, Ik Yaad Purani, and Mere Papa. She were given offered to the Bollywood song video tune Mainu Ishq Da in 2015. Khushali is daughter of overdue song magnate Gulshan Kumar, the founding father of song corporate T-Sequence.

Delivery & Early Existence

Khushali Kumar Dua was once born on 19 December 1988 in Mumbai, Maharashtra to a Hindu Punjabi circle of relatives. Her father’s identify is Gulshan Kumar Dua and her mom’s identify is Sudesh Kumari Dua. She has one sister named Tusli Kumar Dua and a brother named Bhushan Kumar Dua. Khushali did her education at G.D. Goenka Public College and Delhi Arya Vidya Mandir, Mumbai, and finished her commencement in Model Designing from the Nationwide Institute of Model Era.

Bio

Actual Identify Khushali Kumar Dua Career Actress and Fashion Date of Delivery 19 December 1988 Age (as in 2021) 33 Years Delivery Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The city Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Sudesh Kumari Dua

Father : Gulshan Kumar Dua

Sister : Tulsi Kumar Dua

Brother : Bhushan Kumar Dua

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation

Khushali Kumar made her debut with the song video tune Mainu Ishq Da within the 12 months 2015. In 2016, she carried out in a song video Mere Papa sung by means of her sister Tulsi Kumar in honour in their overdue father, Gulshan Kumar. In 2017, she starred in a video tune titled Freeway Big name at the side of Tulsi Kumar. She were given featured in a song video tune Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham with Parth Samthaan, sung by means of Tusli Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal in 2021.

Khushali debuted with the award-winning brief crime movie Jeena Mushkil Hai Yaar performed the position of Journalist. She offered the profitable efficiency as a Hindi information anchor, who’s charged with sensationalism at the information of a loss of life famous person. She will probably be that includes within the film Dahi Cheeni with R. Madhavan, the place she portrays the determine of a legal professional.

Training Main points and Extra

College G.D. Goenka Public College

Delhi Arya Vidya Mandir, Mumbai Faculty Nationwide Institute of Model Era Tutorial Qualification Graduated in Model Designing Debut Tune Album : Mainu Ishq Da (2015) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Toes Weight 60 Kg Determine Dimension 35-28-35 Eye Color Black Hair Color Darkish Brown Leisure pursuits Dancing, Travelling and Swimming

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Khushali Kumar

Khushali Kumar was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

She won the Critics Selection Award for her function film Jeena Mushkil Hai Yaar on the Under the influence of alcohol Global movie Pageant.

Her created designs worn by means of the pop sensation Shakira, Leann Rimes, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Melanie C and Carmen Electrical.

She has created designs for the song video Wait For a Minute by means of Justin Beiber.

Kumar unveiled her Swim-summer 2015 assortment on the Paris Model Week.

She owns a shop named Reve, at the Road des Champs – Elysees Paris.

Khushali were given nominated for the Prestigious Golden Dragon Awards.

She will be seem reverse to Rip-off 1992 status Pratik Gandhi in untitled movie directed by means of Hansal Mehta.

