Khushboo Sundar joins BJP ahead of elections in Tamil Nadu, resigned from Congress party today

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar (Kushboo Sundar) has resigned from the Congress (Congress) party and joined the BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls in next year's assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. After joining BJP, Khushboo said that if the nation has to move forward then we need a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who takes the country in the right direction.

Explain that in the presence of BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra and Rajya Sabha member Zafar Islam, he joined the party at BJP headquarters here. BJP leaders expressed confidence that their arrival will expand the party in Tamil Nadu. The state assembly elections will be held next year.

Delhi: Khushboo Sundar joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She had resigned from Congress earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Q6VBlFD6tM – ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Patra welcomed him to the BJP and said, “Khushboo Sandur has acted in more than 200 films. She played in the Congress after playing an important role in the DMK. His fame can be gauged from the fact that even a temple has been built in the state.

Explain that regional parties have dominated the politics of Tamil Nadu. The politics of the state has been revolving around the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Both parties have been playing an important role in the politics of the state as well as the center in turn.

At present, the AIADMK occupies state power. The BJP has not been able to leave any significant impact in this state of South India so far. Khushboo was in the DMK before joining the Congress in 2014. In recent times, she was expressing a different opinion on some issues from the official stand of the Congress. A few months ago, he supported the new education policy other than the party’s stand.

