Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter Account Hacked: BJP chief Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter account hacked

Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter Account Hacked: Actress and BJP chief Khushbu Sundar advised on Tuesday that her Twitter account has been hacked. Sundar stated in a remark that for the previous couple of days, tweets or every other job from his account was once now not completed via him.Additionally Learn – PM Modi interacted with Leader Ministers from 6 states on the newest state of affairs of Corona in view of the 3rd wave

She stated, ‘I need to inform that my Twitter account was once hacked 3 days in the past. We’re looking to get in contact with the Twitter Administrative Workplace on this regard. For the previous couple of days, the tweets or any job being completed from the account has now not been completed via me. Additionally Learn – PM Modi will talk about the location of Corona with the Leader Ministers of 6 states nowadays via VC

BJP chief and actor Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter account hacked. She is going to meet Tamil Nadu DGP round 3 PM nowadays and provides a criticism in regards to the hacking. percent.twitter.com/liUh2YDKpT – ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

Additionally Learn – Tamil Nadu Lockdown Prolonged: With relaxations in Tamil Nadu, the lockdown prolonged until July 12, know the place the exemption is to be had

Later, the BJP chief complained to the state police leader C Shailendra Babu, alleging misuse of his Twitter account. After assembly the police leader, Khushboo Sundar advised journalists that her Twitter account has been renamed and he or she is not able to make use of it.

(enter language)