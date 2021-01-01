Ki Do Hoon And Jeon So Nee Confirmed As Leads Of New Fantasy Drama

Ki Do Hoon and Jeon So Nee will probably be starring a brand new drama collectively!

On December 31, the actors’ businesses confirmed that they’ve began filming for the upcoming drama “Writing Your Destiny” (literal title).

The drama is a couple of god of destiny who writes out a human’s life and the human who lives out that life. Ki Do Hoon will play Shin Ho Yoon, the god of destiny, whereas Jeon So Nee will play drama screenwriter Go Che Kyung.

“Writing Your Destiny” is in talks to air by way of Kakao TV.

