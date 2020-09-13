Ki Do Hoon Catches Oh Yoon Ah Off Guard With His Shocking Announcement In “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s weekend drama “As soon as Once more” launched new stills of Oh Yoon Ah and Ki Do Hoon!

In the earlier episode, Music Ga Hee (Oh Yoon Ah) and Park Hyo Shin (Ki Do Hoon) bought nearer than ever. Even if he’s now coaching to grow to be an expert judo participant, he nonetheless made the time to come back see her and her son Kim Ji Hoon (Moon Woo Jin).

In the newly launched stills, Park Hyo Shin as soon as once more surprises Music Ga Hee with an surprising go to. This time, he involves see her when she is doing a photograph shoot for her clothes firm.

Out of the blue, Park Hyo Shin makes a stunning announcement that causes Music Ga Hee to develop flustered. Viewers are extremely anticipating what he says that shocks Music Ga Hee and the way their relationship will additional progress because the drama involves an ending this weekend.

The following episode of “As soon as Once more” will air on September 12 at 7:55 p.m. KST, adopted by the collection finale on September 13.

In the meantime, atone for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

