Ki.Rajanarayanan (Lifeless) Wiki, Age, Biography, Books, Pictures

Ki. Rajanarayanan aka Ki Ra, a veteran author, and Tamil folklorist passed on to the great beyond on Monday because of an age-related sickness. He’s the winner of the Sahitya Akademi award. At a tender age, he used to be suffered from tuberculosis and dropped out of college after 7th. His first literary profession used to be began at age 30 and wrote the primary brief tale “Mayamaan” in 1959. He labored as a professor of folklore on the Tamil Division of Pondicherry College. He additionally labored with communists and raised a voice for peasant’s rise up. Gopallagramam, Kidai, Karisal Kaatu Kaduthasi are one of the superb novels that stuck the eye of readers and used for dialects.