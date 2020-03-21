General News

Kickboxing match in Bangkok leads to spike in coronavirus infections

March 21, 2020
Kickboxing aficionados received right here from in all locations Thailand to wait a giant Muay Thai match at Bangkok’s indoor Lumpini Stadium on March 6. Higher than 100 went home unknowingly sporting the coronavirus.



