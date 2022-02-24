Kickstarter financed a document choice of video games tasks in 2021

in 2021 A document choice of tasks was once financed via Kickstarteralthough the amount of cash raised was once most often rather low.

Consistent with the statistics of the ICO Companions analysts, Sponsors of Kickstarter financed 441 video games at the platform of fundraising remaining 12 months, in comparison to the former document of 429 set in 2020. Apparently, then again, the tasks have simplest collected $24 millionwhich is at the decrease finish of annual Kickstarter investment quantities for sport tasks.

?Kickstarter and video games in 2021 – a thread with charts and numbers! Let’s get started with video video games. ?

$24m remaining 12 months places 2021 in keeping with 2020, if a little bit bit decrease.

However a document 12 months for the choice of distinctive mission funded: 441 percent.twitter.com/GYsLRV6dEp — Thomas Bidaux ✨ (@icotom) February 21, 2022

In 2013 the determine raised was once 56 million bucks and incorporated the Mighty No. 9 marketing campaign, which by myself raised with reference to $4 million.

As extra tasks have been funded than ever in 2021, however a rather low quantity was once raised, it can be extra builders are the use of Kickstarter to fund their video gameshowever inquiring for much less cash total, probably combining crowdfunding with funding from different events.

One of the maximum a success financed video games of the 12 months They have been the Rhythm sport Friday Night time Funkin ‘: The Complete Ass Sport with greater than 2.2 million bucks, the Beat’ EM UP of 16 Bits Paprium with $ 895,000 and the MMORPG Searching of Monsters UNTAMED ISLES with greater than $ 500,000 .

Desk video games have been much more a success, attaining document numbers in each classes remaining 12 months. Sponsors financed 3,518 desk video games, up from 3,159 the former 12 months, with general investment attaining $272 million, up from $241 million in 2020.

Even supposing there’s nonetheless a very long time for this 12 months’s figures, 2022 has already observed the luck of Kickstarter with the brand new Yacht Membership Video games mission, creators of Shovel Knight, Mina the Hellower.