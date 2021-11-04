Kid Azteca, the uncrowned champion who lost his money gambling and ended up in a neighborhood room

Foto: Twitter/@ecamarena1

Luis Villanueva Páramo, better known as the Kid AztecaHe had such an appreciation for Mexico City that he was born and spent his last days in the center of the capital. The crowd idol discovered his love of boxing accidentally, although thanks to it he was able to become a national champion for more than a decade. He never fought for any world championships, but he raised enough money to lead a carefree life. Nevertheless, gambling and bad investments wiped out much of his fortune.

The brave neighborhood of Tepito saw the birth of the legend on June 21, 1913. Inside the building located in number 19 of Jesús Carranza street, the Kid took his first steps among a large family of 15 siblings. However, necessity led him to leave the capital of the country to try his luck, together with his mother Luisa Páramo and one of his brothers, in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. That was where he had his first approach to boxing.

At age 15, Villanueva reminded the newspaper The Day, had “a chance of fate. I didn’t know anything about boxing. One day I went swimming with a friend in the Rio Grande and suddenly we saw a lot of people. It was a boxing show and we went over to see if we could get in for nothing, because we weren’t bringing wool. The thing was that a preliminaryist was missing and my friend said that I enter him. They encouraged me and I get in the ring. They announced me with my name ‘Luis Villanueva’ from Mexico “.

Photo: Twitter/@MglMauricio

Thus, without any antecedent with gloves, he participated in his first boxing match. Of course, his rival took the victory by decision, although all was not lost for Luis. He pocketed a profit of four pesos, although the aliases who accompanied him during his early years and established the antecedent of the nickname with which he would be recognized in the professional field, that is, Kid Chino. The adjective was motivated by her curls and slanted eyes.

At the end of the fight, interest in the new sport began to blossom. His talent caught the promoter’s attention Julio Montes, who hired him in the city of Laredo and He gave it the nickname of Kid Azteca. “So I kept fighting. I liked the name more, it had more status and it sounded prettier, ”he recalled.

The time in which he worked as a professional is one of the most complex to count the official record of lawsuits he held. Nevertheless, it is estimated that he was ridden in the ring a little more than two hundred times. Officially there were 244 fights, of which 200 were victories, 105 by knockout, 39 defeats and 4 draws. However, his personal calculations they considered about 300 lawsuits.

Foto: Twitter/@hdemauleon

His mastery in the execution of the liver hook gave him fame and enough arguments to extend his career for three different decades. Of the 25 years that he was active, 17 were as national welterweight champion, title he won on October 22, 1932 from David Annoying Velasco. Since then, he held the scepter until 1949, when he renounced it and retired for the first time.

His bohemian attitude was characteristic. His physical attractiveness, as well as the fortune he accumulated as a professional, put him in the way of numerous couples, although he never married. In the same way, in his time it was normal see him inside the billiards, playing dominoes and gambling. Activity that, mixed with the taste for alcohol, little by little they diminished the exorbitant figures that were awarded.

With part of that money he opened a restaurant in the Roma neighborhood, as well as the “Kid Azteca” bar in Santa María la Ribera. However, his investment was misdirected and he even confessed that “I honestly sucked it all off.” It was thus that, more by force than by pleasure, he had to return to the strings in 1950 and remained active until 1956.

Photo: Twitter/@barcenairene

His fighting history spanned United States, Cuba, Panama and Argentina. The fame that he sowed also brought friendship and coexistence with characters such as Cantinflas, Agustín Lara, María Félix, Springs, Pedro Armendáriz, Silverio Pérez, Lorenzo Garza and Jorge Negrete, although also with Adolfo López Mateos and the controversial former Regent Ernesto Uruchurtu.

In the same way, he filmed the movies Kid Tabado, The Great Champion, Golden Gloves and In Search of a Champion. Despite this, he could never contest a world title. “I was waiting for the woman and the world title. The box left me single”, He declared.

After a back and forth between games, boxing, gambling, failed deals and property sales, only he kept an apartment within a neighborhood on the streets of Honduras and Allende. There, inside a small room near Garibaldi, lived his last years. He finally died on March 16, 2002, as a result of liver cirrhosis, kidney failure, pneumonia and peritonitis.

