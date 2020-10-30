Kid Cudi Launches Interactive Live Music App, Encore

Veteran rapper Kid Cudi has joined forces with longtime collaborator and writer-producer-director Ian Edelman and software program engineer Jonathan Grey to launch a brand new “mobile-first stay music expertise,” Encore, that allows artists to instantly monetize, have interaction and develop their fanbases.

In keeping with the announcement, Encore affords an all-new format that encourages collaboration between artists and makes it straightforward for up-and-coming and established artists to handle and develop a direct relationship with their followers. Artists can drop new music, chat with followers and host stay reveals from anyplace on this planet.

“The power from a live performance is simple, each for the followers and artists. I’m excited to launch Encore to assist convey the stay music expertise again to our followers. Encore is dedicated to empowering each established and new artists and delivering one of the best cellular music expertise on the market,” says Kid Cudi, who has additionally been enlisted to function Encore’s Chief Inventive Officer, overseeing the corporate’s inventive imaginative and prescient.

Grey, who labored as an early engineer for Fb, has been named Encore’s CEO, whereas Edelman is president.

“Our aim is to switch the identical power we get from stay music right into a cellular expertise, managed fully by the artists themselves. We make it straightforward for the artist and enjoyable for the fan.” stated Edelman

“Encore places a studio into the fingers of each artist and offers a entrance row seat to each fan. Music merges with our future-facing expertise in fully new methods to create genuine connections between artists and their followers.” stated Grey

Earlier this yr, Encore closed a $2 million Seed spherical led by international funding agency, Battery Ventures. Basic Accomplice Roger Lee will be a part of the Board of Administrators.