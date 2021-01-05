Kidnapped, dragged by two girls in a moving car in UP, accused of raping a girl arrested

Bareilly: A youth has been detained on charges of kidnapping two scheduled caste minor girls in UP’s Bareilly district and raping one of them in a moving car. A young man named Faizal came in the car with some of his colleagues and forcibly took the student and her niece into the car. The girl was raped on the way. The teenager has been sent for medical examination on Tuesday. Also Read – Farmers Protest: On the 41st day between cold and rain, the farmers still standing on the border of Delhi, the agitators were seen demonstrating open body.

Police gave this information on Tuesday. Alok Agarhari, Police Officer, Faridpur said, "A 14-year-old student of Class IX went to the toilet built outside the house last Sunday night with her 7-year-old niece. It is alleged that a young man named Faizal came from the car with some of his colleagues and forcibly took the student and her niece into the car. The girl was raped on the way. He told that the teenager has been sent for medical examination on Tuesday. Based on her report and the statement of the girl, the section of rape in the case will be increased.

The teenager's father alleges that Faisal, who was sitting in the car, talked to his daughter and forced her and her niece into the car with the help of his companions. He told that meanwhile, the sister-in-law of a teenager who got out of some work made a noise after seeing all this. He claims that Faizal ran away from the car after hearing the noise, followed by the teenager's brother, but the car had gone too far.

The girl's father says that on receiving the information, the police stopped the car near Dharampur Pulia and rescued the teenager and her niece. District Magistrate Agarhari informed that Faizal has been caught. He said that the teenager's brother alleged in the police station in Tehir that Faizal had cheated the teenager

Talked and abducted and raped her. However, the matter is being investigated.