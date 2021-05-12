Kiefer Sutherland to Star in Espionage Drama Series for Paramount Plus

Kiefer Sutherland is getting back to his espionage roots in a new drama series at Paramount Plus.

The untitled series has received an eight-episode order at the streamer. It finds private espionage operative James Weir (Sutherland) in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.

The show hails from writers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who will also direct and executive produce. Sutherland will executive produce in addition to starring, with Charlie Gogolak and Entertainment 360’s Suzan Bymel also executive producing. CBS Studios will produce, with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group handling international distribution.

“I’ve been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s unique body of work for some time, and I’m thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount Plus,” said Sutherland. “Reuniting with David Nevins makes it all the more special. I can’t wait to see you all with this show in 2022.”

Sutherland is perhaps best known for starring in the Fox spy drama “24” in the role of CTU agent Jack Bauer. The show ran for nine seasons and also included the TV movie “24: Redemption” and the limited event series “24: Live Another Day.” Sutherland’s time on the show earned him a Golden Globe, an Emmy, and two SAG Awards. He is also known for starring in the drama series “Designated Survivor,” which ran for two seasons on ABC and a third on Netflix. On the film side, he is known for projects like “Young Guns” and “Young Guns 2,” “Flatliners,” “The Lost Boys,” and “A Few Good Men.”

He is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Lichter Grossman.

“From the moment we conceived this paranoid thriller, we immediately thought of Kiefer,” said Requa and Ficarra. “We’re thrilled to partner with him, Paramount Plus, Charlie and Suzan to bring this show to life.”

Requa and Ficarra’s past credits include “This Is Us,” “Bad Santa,” “Bad News Bears,” and ” I Love You Phillip Morris.” They are currently working on “WeCrashed,” a drama about the rise and fall of WeWork, for Apple with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway starring.

Requa and Ficarra are repped by CAA and attorneys Jeff Frankel and Joel McKuin. Gogolak is repped by CAA and attorney David Krintzman.

“Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for Paramount Plus. “We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount Plus audience to the service’s newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series.”