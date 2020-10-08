Kike Maíllo’s ‘A Perfect Enemy’ Trailer Drops Ahead of Sitges Premiere

This week, Barcelona-based filmmaker Kike Maíllo’s “A Perfect Enemy” will world premiere at Catalonia’s Sitges Movie Competition, taking part in within the occasion’s Official Improbable Competitors. Ahead of its Oct. 16 premiere, gross sales agent Pulsar Content material has given Selection entry to the movie’s worldwide trailer.

An adaptation of Amélie Nothomb’s bestselling novel “Cosmétique de l’Ennemi,” the movie is the story of internationally famend architect Jeremiasz Angust. Whereas ready within the Paris Worldwide Airport, he’s approached by a talkative younger lady named Texel Textor who’s colourful and energetic look and demeanor are an entire mismatch with Angust’s personal uptight garb and composure.

After Texel causes him to overlook his flight, Angust is unable to shake the lady and what began as an amusing chat shortly turns into one thing much more malicious.

For the forged, Maíllo recruited Oscar-level expertise in “Chilly Struggle” star Tomasz Kot and Spanish actress Marta Nieto, who carried Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Academy Award-nominated quick “Mom” and it’s homonymous 2019 characteristic comply with up for which she received finest actress at 2019’s Venice Competition. Texel is performed by relative newcomer Athena Strates, most not too long ago featured in “The Good Liar,” alongside Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen.

Maíllo, explains: “In an period once we are completely exhibiting ourselves, in ‘A Perfect Enemy’ I wished to speak concerning the monsters we hold within the closet. In regards to the sins we attempt to conceal from others and ourselves. These faults that we sweep underneath the carpet hoping that nobody will ever have the ability to uncover them.”

Maíllo’s solo directing breakout got here in 2011 along with his sci-fi characteristic debut “Eva,” which opened the 2011 Sitges Competition and, bought by Wild Bunch, was a The Weinstein Co. U.S. pick-up.

Worldwide gross sales for “A Perfect Enemy” are dealt with by Pulsar Content material, an organization headed by former Bac Movie head of gross sales Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett. XYZ represents the movie within the U.S. market.

“We’re thrilled to premiere ‘A Perfect Enemy’ in Sitges and may’t look ahead to audiences to find this charming thriller,” say Pulsar’s Sousa and Garret. “Amelie Nothomb’s guide was sensible, psychological and full of twists. It was difficult to adapt, and Kike delivered a strong, intense and cinematic movie that we’re actually proud of.”

“A Perfect Enemy” is produced by Maíllo’s Barcelona-based Sábado Películas, Germany’s Barry Movies and Paris-based The Undertaking. A number of corporations and broadcasters co-produced, together with Catalan movie college Escac, Hessen-Make investments Movie, Spanish broadcaster Rtve, Catalan broadcaster TV3, OCS and Treehouse Photos and OneWorld Leisure within the U.S. Further assist was offered by Spain’s Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA) and its Catalan counterpart ICEC.

“We’re grateful for our collaboration with Kike and his group, and what an honor to world premiere in competitors at Sitges!” added the French producers from The Undertaking. “The truth that Amélie preferred this primary movie adaptation of her guide a lot sends a constructive message to distributors and is an effective omen for our movie’s worldwide profession.”