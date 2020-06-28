Kill Invoice: 12 Killer Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Quentin Tarantino Movie

Quentin Tarantino Owns The Pussy Wagon And Loans It Out Typically

When you’re a significant film fan, which might make sense because you’re studying CinemaBlend, you’ve got in all probability questioned what occurred to some well-known film memorabilia. Is it situated in a closet someplace? Gathering mud in some warehouse? Sitting idle in some faraway museum? Sadly, we do not have all of the solutions. However we will let you know the place the crudely-named Pussy Wagon resides.

Quentin Tarantino makes it no secret that he owns the signature car, and he was liable to driving it round within the weeks before-and-after the primary movie’s launch to drum up word-of-mouth. Since then, the automotive has typically stayed in his residence, although if somebody asks, he’ll graciously mortgage it out. For instance, it made cameos in Missy Elliott’s “I am Actually Sizzling” music video and Girl Gaga’s “Phone” music video. In reality, for the latter, it was Tarantino’s concept.