“Kill them all, equal is mine”: the message that would have accused José Luis Abarca in the disappearance of the 43

José Luis Abarca, former mayor of Iguala (AFP)

“Tell everyone to take care of disappearing that bunch of bastards That to know how they do it are orders from above because we don’t know who is who and the boss says that the plaza is getting too hot (sic)”.

That would have been, verbatim, the order to “to vanish” to the 43 students of Ayotzinapa eight years ago in Equal, Warrior.

That text message was sent by one of the main commanders of the “Guerreros Unidos” cartel, identified as “The black”, to his head of hawks, a Civil Protection element nicknamed “El Chino”.

This Wednesday, September 28, new chats (467 screenshots, from five phones) were leaked in the untested report of the Commission for Truth and Access to Justice of the Ayotzinapa Case.

The “orders from above” to which “El Negro” referred would have corresponded to the former mayor of Iguala, Joseph Louis Abarcawho, according to the messages consulted by the journalist Héctor de Mauleón, would have given the order through a text message sent to the leader of Guerreros Unidos: “Kill them all, Iguala is mine”.

The former mayor of Iguala, José Luis Abarca and his wife María de los Ángeles Pineda Villa (Photo: File)

Last week the former mayor of Iguala and his wife María de los Ángeles Pineda Villa received a formal arrest warrant by a federal judge, for organized crimein the modality of crimes against health, for the alleged relationship of the couple with Guerreros Unidosone of the criminal groups that operate in that entity.

“El Negro”, in response, ordered Chino: “tell them all as I am telling you, tell chucky, pato, wasaco who organize their people, we have already spoken with the municochos (municipal police) of Huizo (Huitzuco) and Cocula, and everyone has been notified.”

At approximately 4:00 a.m. on September 27, Gildardo López Astudillo, alias “El Gil”communicated with “The Duvalin”, another member of Guerreros Unidos. He told her that he was going to send her “ayotzinapos” and he reported: “I already talked to black”.

That same day, when it was already dawn, “El Negro” appeared again in another chat where “El Chino” wrote to him: “Patron, everything is ready, the packages were distributed, some to Huitzu Old Town and some to the river, and the material was recovered.l aorita everything is in order boss (sic)”.

Later, shortly before 8 in the morning, another member of the organization wrote to Chino: “Old woman, anything, let me know, I already told Negro that everything was done, Xke, if he wasn’t going to start fucking (sic)”.

Around seven thousand people demanded justice for the missing normalistas eight years after that tragic night in Iguala. (Photo: REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan)

But “El Chino” responded alarmed: “no summaries you would have told him that we left several alive who were in the warehouse then if he sends someone… (sic)”.

Around that time, the director of the municipal police of Huitzuco, Javier Nunezentered into communication with “El Chino” to find out if he also “let’s come clean here (sic)”. Nunez noted thatI dialed black but he doesn’t answer (sic)”.

On September 28, “El Negro” reappeared in a new chat, in which alleged members of Guerreros Unidos said that they already “they were fixing” the problem and thatthere goes the black with the sub because the orders come from Mexico from above to clean everything (sic)”.

In that same series of messages it was reported that they were going “to climb many people“, though, “black A1 (the mayor encompasses) and the colonel (presumably today General José Rodríguez Pérez) cannot be stained”.

Those involved commented that there had already been an agreement between “El Negro” and “El Coronel” (who was in command of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala): “look at the fucking treacherous black man and the fucking colonel so much money he received that I personally took him until the 27th (sic)″.

That mass afternoon, the infantry captain Jose Martinez Crespo He wrote to “El Chino” to tell him that a second lieutenant with the surname Pirita “He already took care of the packages. I gave him details of what had to be done. Don’t rush the black to the military camp, no one enters, after a while, we’ll see where we throw them, I’ll have some things cleaned (sic)”.

On September 30, “El Negro” wrote to Chino again that he wanted to make sure that “Allan did everything right, you (sic)”, but Chino’s response was “speak rightor”: “we left about 6 alive in the old warehouse because everything heated up (sic)”.

“Ok, I’ll fix that right now so they’re going to finish, what else do you have to tell me (sic)”, answered “El Negro”.

“Just that boss (sic)”.

