Killed by Apple: Dark Sky isn’t alone in Cupertino’s Android app graveyard

In a press unlock that was as sudden as a result of it was terse, local weather app and API purveyor Darkish Sky launched that it had been acquired by way of Apple. Actually, iOS clients could be prime quality and the Darkish Sky will proceed to be that may be bought throughout the App Retailer until it inevitably replaces the stock local weather app in an upcoming iOS unlock.

Android clients aren’t so lucky. Darkish Sky offered no ensures or hope, saying it appears that evidently that the Android and Placed on OS apps is not going to be available for get hold of throughout the Play Retailer and restore to current clients and subscribers will end on July 1.(Subscribers who’re nonetheless full of life in the meanwhile will get hold of a reimbursement for regardless of stays in their $three annual subscription fee.)

To be taught this textual content in full, please click on on proper right here