‘Killing Escobar’ Doc Focuses on Scottish Soldier Hired to Kill Him

A brand new characteristic documentary has secured unique entry to the story of Peter McAleese, the Scottish mercenary and ex-SAS operative who was employed by a Colombian drug cartel to assassinate drug baron Pablo Escobar.

Produced by Glasgow-based Two Rivers Media and Salon Photos, the producers of David Bowie movie “Stardust,” “Killing Escobar” is instructed in McAleese’s personal phrases and options never-before-seen footage of his 1989 Colombian mission. The doc additionally reveals how McAleese’s violent upbringing in Glasgow, SAS coaching and expertise as a mercenary in Africa led him to take on the daring — and seemingly suicidal — task.

Commissioned by BBC Scotland, the movie is backed by fledgling distributor Abacus Media Rights, who maintain worldwide distribution rights, in addition to The Nationwide Lottery via Display Scotland. Directed by award-winning filmmaker David Whitney, the movie will bow on the Glasgow Movie Competition on March 7 and air on BBC Scotland later this yr.

Peter McAleese

Two Rivers

Mick McAvoy, head of factual at Two Rivers Media, mentioned: “At Two Rivers Media, we satisfaction ourselves on bringing exceptional tales, instructed by the individuals who have been on the centre of the motion, to the display screen. This movie tells the unlikely story of how a person from the East Finish of Glasgow was requested to carry collectively a crew of ex-special forces operatives to journey to the very coronary heart of the felony empire of the world’s most harmful man so as to assassinate him.”

McAvoy notes that the movie doesn’t use any voiceover and depends on intimate interviews with McAleese, members of his crew and Escobar’s bodyguard. The 90-minute movie additionally accommodates archive from McAleese’s life, in addition to interviews with different key contributors within the story, reminiscent of: fellow mercenary Dave Tomkins; DEA officers Javier Pena and Steve Murphy (the topics of Netflix’s hit collection “Narcos”); and McAleese’s Cali Cartel liaison Jorge Salcedo, whose experiences in Colombia additionally impressed the Netflix collection.

Nick Taussig, founder and managing director for Salon Photos, added: “When [director David Whitney] first introduced this movie to us, we have been decided to make it, as, past the compelling narrative of a small band of mercenaries attempting to take down Pablo Escobar, was the good human story of an outdated soldier’s ultimate reckoning with himself. David had the monitor document and pedigree to take this story on, and what a artistic tour de pressure it has turned out to be.”

Whitney highlights a “wealth” of private video archive and a excessive degree of entry that was “the stuff of desires for any filmmaker.”

“When my editor and I sat and watched the footage that the lads had filmed of their mission we have been amazed by the breadth and high quality; it was a goldmine!” mentioned Whitney. “It’s been a protracted, troublesome journey to get ‘Killing Escobar’ to the display screen, however I hope audiences will probably be as thrilled by this unbelievable true story as I used to be.”

Tony Nellany commissioned the movie for BBC Scotland. Director of pictures is Julian Schwanitz, whereas head of manufacturing is Lucy Austen; head of authorized is Ross Cowan; and site AP is Kelly Machin. Government producers embrace Alan Clements and Mick McAvoy for Two Rivers Media — for whom the movie marks the outfit’s first theatrical foray — in addition to Nick Taussig for Salon Photos. “Killing Escobar” is distributed internationally by Abacus Media Rights.