‘Killing Eve’ Faces Backlash for All-White Writers Room – Variety

BBC America’s “Killing Eve” is going through backlash for what seems to be a stark lack of range in its writers room for season 4.

Eyebrows have been raised on Friday night time after one of many sequence’ writers, Kayleigh Llewellyn, tweeted a now-deleted publish exhibiting a screenshot of a Zoom name between the present’s writers.

“15 weeks later, it’s the ultimate day of the Killing Eve writers room,” wrote Llewellyn. The picture confirmed 9 people — a bunch that’s predominantly feminine, however all white — elevating a glass to the digicam.

An examination of “Killing Eve’s” IMDb writing credit throughout all seasons, which spans 16 writers together with government producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and writer Luke Jennings, doesn’t seem to incorporate any writers of shade.

Director-producer Matthew A. Cherry, whose brief movie “Hair Love” gained this yr’s Oscar for Greatest Animated Quick Movie, retweeted Llewellyn’s publish, writing, “Y’all actually be proudly sharing these non various writers room screenshots freely on the TL prefer it’s one thing to have fun.”

In the meantime, U.Okay. author Rachel De-lahay, whose credit embrace BBC One’s “Noughts + Crosses” and Netflix’s “The Eddy,” slammed the present’s lack of range, billing the writers as “the subsequent cool era + they don’t appear to provide one f—.” De-lahay lately spoke to Variety concerning the problematic lack of alternatives for Black creatives in British TV.

du know what number of writers i do know on this room? the subsequent cool era + they don’t appear to provide one fuck 😓 (i retweet to not stir – i do know the exec v.properly – im simply bored with folks pretending they care to ur face) https://t.co/6pkVxSapd0 — Dela-who…? (@Rachel_Delahay) June 13, 2020

On-line commentary has honed in on the truth that the award-winning present’s lead, Sandra Oh, is of Korean heritage, however the crop of season 4 writers doesn’t mirror any ethnic range.

the audacity to have an ASIAN lead… an ICONIC asian actress whose rise to fame was from her efficiency on an insanely common present written by a BLACK lady… for a present whose writers room is all white? @killingeve you see… how that is bizarre, proper? how that is off, proper? https://t.co/croDcvrWEA — miya kodama (@_buttstallion) June 13, 2020

think about how significantly better killing eve can be if that they had an individual of shade within the writers’ room — sara clements 🏳️‍🌈 (@mildredsfierce) June 12, 2020

“Killing Eve” is produced by Sid Light Movies and government produced by Waller-Bridge and Sally Woodward Light. Oh was additionally an government producer on its current third season.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning present was lately nominated for 4 BAFTA TV Awards. Final yr, it broke BAFTA information as probably the most nominated sequence within the awards’ historical past.

Sid Light Movies didn’t reply to request for remark by press time.