Killing Eve fans left reeling from epic bus scene in latest episode

April 27, 2020
Season three of Killing Eve simply dealt fans a stunning twist that has lit up dialogue on social media.

BBC America’s hit thriller aired a model new episode final night time (Sunday), ending with Eve and Villanelle going through off for the primary time for the reason that season two finale.

Villanelle shocked Eve on her commute, turning up on a London bus with no warning earlier than nonchalantly approaching her.

A battle shortly breaks out, however the huge speaking level comes straight after when Eve and Villanelle share a kiss.

Fans had been ecstatic to see such a daring and surprising growth for the sequence…

When lockdown ends and public transport turns into extensively used as soon as once more, little doubt many individuals shall be reminded of this bus scene on their very own each day commute.

The scene has left fans with numerous questions on how the connection between the duo will evolve going ahead, particularly as Villanelle appeared fairly happy concerning the steamy kiss.

Some fans have wished Eve and Villanelle to get collectively from the start, so this trace of a attainable romance is strictly what they wished to see.

Nevertheless, others had been a bit distracted by the awkwardness of Eve’s fellow bus passengers, who watched on the sidelines as she duked it out together with her pursuer.

It’s all the time good to see an iconic Simpsons quote resurface…

Killing Eve is accessible to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to look at try our TV Information.

